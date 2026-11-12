49ers GM Drops Honest Quote on ‘Sad’ Brandon Aiyuk Situation

Brandon Aiyuk last played in an NFL game back in October 2024, when he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

And what transpired in the months and, ultimately, years that followed was something nobody could have predicted.

After Aiyuk failed to handle his rehab to the standards the 49ers have set within their organization, the team decided to void roughly $27 million in contract guarantees. It was a long-term deal that he had signed just weeks before the injury occurred.

Aiyuk didn’t take kindly to that decision and simply refused to show up to the facility. He requested a trade and began publicly bashing the franchise on social media, which ultimately led to the 49ers placing him on the left squad list before the 2026 season.

Now, midway through the season, Aiyuk and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have gotten him reinstated into the league and met with the 49ers. They’re simply waiting to see how San Francisco plans to handle his status moving forward, as well as how some legal issues surrounding money owed to the team by the wide receiver will shake out.

John Lynch Calls Situation ‘Sad’

Speaking on KNBR Thursday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked if he had any more information he could share about the Aiyuk situation.

While he said things are still fluid and didn’t get into any specifics, Lynch was honest for a moment and admitted that, looking back on everything, it’s “kind of sad” how it all unfolded.

“Overall, it’s kind of sad the way things went down,” Lynch said Thursday.

John Lynch on Brandon Aiyuk: “Overall, it’s kind of sad the way things went down.” Via: @KNBR https://t.co/2RpXyHiBXl — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 12, 2026

Aiyuk’s NFL Future With 49ers

Still just 28, Aiyuk could have a very bright future in the NFL, but whether that future will come with the 49ers seems highly unlikely at this point.

San Francisco pretty much has two options. The team could keep him, meaning he’d remain with the 49ers. But based on what head coach Kyle Shanahan has said, it sounds like they’ve completely moved on from that possibility.

The other option is to release him, which would make him a free agent. Aiyuk would certainly be an interesting name for an NFL team to consider signing down the stretch of the season. What kind of role he’d have or how he’d work his way back into the picture as a premier wide receiver remains unknown, but it could be an interesting storyline to follow in the coming weeks.