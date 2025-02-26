49ers’ GM John Lynch Addresses Deebo Samuel Trade Request

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch addressed reporters on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, confirming that multiple teams have shown interest in wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The star receiver requested a trade earlier this year, and while financial obstacles remain, Lynch stated that the team intends to respect Samuel’s wish to move on. Despite the uncertainty, Lynch emphasized that the organization values Samuel’s contributions and will carefully navigate the situation.

Honoring Samuel’s Trade Request

Deebo Samuel officially requested a trade in January, and the 49ers granted him permission to explore potential deals. Lynch acknowledged that while the situation is complex, the organization understands the receiver’s desire for a fresh start.

“We’re on good terms with Deebo,” Lynch said. “He’s asked for a fresh start, and I think we’re going to honor that. I don’t like seeing great players [leave], and he is a great player. He’s, I think, often one of my favorite draft picks in my time. This guy just—he makes plays, and he makes game-changing plays.”

Despite his proven playmaking ability, Samuel’s production has declined in recent years. In the 2023 season, he recorded just 806 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns—both career lows outside of his injury-plagued 2020 campaign. Throughout his six-year NFL career, Samuel has surpassed 900 receiving yards only once.

The Business Side of the Decision

John Lynch acknowledged that while the decision is personal for Samuel, financial and contractual factors also play a role. The 49ers and Samuel previously agreed to a lucrative three-year, $71.55 million extension in 2022, but the team is now evaluating its long-term plans.

“Everything’s good, but I think at some point, time happens, and he asked for that,” Lynch explained. “There’s contracts and things, but it probably makes sense, so we’re at least allowing him to look, and we’re having conversations. We’ll see where that goes.”

While trade talks are ongoing, a deal is not guaranteed. The San Francisco 49ers will need to find a suitor willing to take on Samuel’s contract while offering fair compensation. If no agreement is reached, the team could choose to release him after June 1 to reduce the financial burden.

What’s Next for the 49ers and Samuel?

If the 49ers manage to trade Deebo Samuel, it could mark the end of an era for the dynamic receiver, who has been a key component of the team’s offensive success. However, if a trade does not materialize, the 49ers will have to make a tough decision regarding his future with the franchise.

Samuel’s departure would create a significant hole in San Francisco’s offense, but Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have consistently shown an ability to adapt and build around their remaining playmakers. With the NFL Draft and free agency approaching, the team could seek additional reinforcements at the wide receiver position.

For now, the San Francisco 49ers continue to weigh their options, while Samuel explores his next opportunity in the league. Whether through a trade or a release, it appears increasingly likely that his time in San Francisco is coming to an end.