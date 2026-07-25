49ers GM John Lynch Sends Clear Message on Brandon Aiyuk Drama

Brandom Aiyuk last stepped on the football field for the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20, 2024, when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL.

Since that moment, his relationship with the organization has continued to deteriorate.

He has requested a trade, though nothing has materialized, and as the 2026 season approaches with training camp officially underway this weekend, Aiyuk isn’t even on the 90-man roster, general manager John Lynch revealed.

John Lynch Speaks to Media

Lynch was asked about the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Aiyuk, and he made it clear that while the organization wishes Aiyuk and his family well, the team is focused on the players currently on the field.

“Brandon Aiyuk, I know you guys are going to have a lot of questions. Brandon is on a left squad designation, as such he’s not on our 90-man roster,” Lynch said. “And we as an organization are going to focus on the players that are here… we wish him well, we wish his family well.”

49ers GM John Lynch provided an update on the Brandon Aiyuk saga 🎥 via @49ers #NFLonDAZN #FTTB pic.twitter.com/4U1YBjhaZu — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) July 25, 2026

Aiyuk Drama Explained

Aiyuk’s issues with San Francisco date back to before his injury, when he was involved in lengthy negotiations with the 49ers over a long-term contract extension, which he ultimately received.

Not long after signing the deal, Aiyuk suffered his injury, and the relationship between the two sides began to deteriorate.

The 49ers reportedly became frustrated with how he handled his rehab, citing missed required assignments. As a result, the team voided his financial guarantees, wiping away between $27 million and $30 million in future guarantees.

Since then, the relationship has not been able to recover.

Aiyuk has continued to request a trade or release, and he has remained very active — at times overly active — on social media while expressing his frustration publicly. Ultimately, there has been no real progress toward a resolution that would allow him to return to the field.