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San Francisco 49ers Announce 7 Players Are Questionable to Play Against Cowboys

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 and sitting atop the NFC West entering Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco held its final practice of the week on Friday, but the team still has several question marks surrounding its injury report for the Week 10 matchup. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed those concerns.

49ers Have 7 Players Questionable to Play Against Cowboys

While the 49ers received some good news on the injury front with veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel set to return to the field Sunday, they also have seven players whose statuses remain in doubt.

The players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game include CB Deommodore Lenoir (foot), CB Renardo Green (back), OT Trent Williams (shoulder), CB Upton Stout (shoulder), LB Dre Greenlaw (knee), CB Nate Hobbs (adductor) and DT C.J. West (knee).

Obviously, the biggest name among that group is star offensive tackle Trent Williams, who reportedly injured his shoulder during practice on Thursday.

His status, along with the others, will likely come down to Saturday or Sunday leading up to kickoff, which starts at 4:25 p.m. ET.

WR Mike Evans Ruled Out for 3rd Straight Game

Shanahan and the 49ers have already ruled out veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who’s dealing with Achilles tendinitis and remains week-to-week.

This will be his third straight game on the sidelines, but Shanahan revealed that he’s making progress in the right direction.

“I’m sure if this was the last game or something, he’d be able to go out there,” Shanahan said. “We’re just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. But it’s going in the right direction.”

On a positive note, newly acquired WR Keenan Allen, whom the 49ers traded for before the trade deadline, will be ready to make his debut with the team on Sunday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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