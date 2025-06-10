49ers have the Highest Odds to Sign Pro Bowl Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released their Pro Bowl Cornerback Jaire Alexander from the team yesterday morning. Alexander has spent seven seasons with the Packers, where he made two Pro Bowls and snagged 12 interceptions. He was regarded as one of the best coverage corners in the game before the injuries slowed him down, as he’s played only 14 combined games over the past two seasons.

Why was Alexander released from the Packers?

Jaire Alexander was mostly let go due to financial reasons, with his 2025 cap hit set at $24.6 million. By cutting him, the Packers will save $36.6 million in cap over the next two seasons. On top of his high price point, Alexander was coming off a knee injury that he had surgery on this January. The cloudy future, combined with the financial concerns, ultimately led the Packers to move on from him.

49ers’ Odds to Land Alexander

The 49ers were given the best odds to land Jaire by Bookies.com, with a +400 chance to sign him. With the Niners losing their top cornerback in Charvarious Ward this offseason, it would make sense to bring in a veteran like Alexander. Currently, the cornerback depth chart is made up of Deommodore Lenoir, Renardo Green, Tre Brown, rookie Uptown Stout, Darrell Luter Jr, and some others. The group is solid, but Alexander would be an immediate upgrade and be viewed as the #1 cornerback.

So, is it realistic for the 49ers to Sign Him?

The 49ers have the second most cap room in the NFL with a whopping $46.5 million. They have the ability to go get Jaire, and he would drastically improve the secondary. Last season, he posted a 78.3 PFF coverage grade, which ranked 16th best in the NFL. The talent is still there for the 28-year-old.

On paper, it does make sense for the 49ers to entertain signing him. Still, it is unlikely for it to actually happen once you look at the team’s offseason moves. They chose to move on from multiple key veterans such as Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Huf, Aaron Banks, and many others. There is a bit of a youth movement going on in San Francisco, and adding an injury-plagued corner doesn’t seem to fit the bill.

There’s no doubt that another team will pick up Alexander. Even though he was cut, he should also be expected to get paid a decent rate. He will be on the open market, and there will likely be a bidding war to acquire him. While he would help the contending 49ers this season, it just doesn’t add up for the team. The uncertainty surrounding his injuries makes it feel like his best days are behind him. Signing players with a lot of miles on them isn’t what the 49ers front office wants to do.

The only way the 49ers should sign Jaire Alexander is if they can convince him to sign on a discount. If he’s not willing to, then a larger contract will most likely come back to bite the 49ers. Signing Jaire Alexander just isn’t worth the risk.