Hi, Subscriber

49ers Hit With Disastrous Coaching News on Robert Saleh

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty
Former New York Jets' head coach Robert Saleh reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium

The hits keep coming for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 as they try to lure Robert Saleh back to the Bay Area. Initially, re-hiring Saleh looked like a sure thing. He interviewed shortly after the season ended, indicating mutual interest. However, the feeling of optimism is quickly fading as Saleh continues to make his rounds on the head coaching market. He first met with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, the Las Vegas Raiders requested an interview. Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy, Saleh became one of their top targets.

While Saleh was never listed as a favorite to land in Vegas or Dallas, the Jaguars remained a strong candidate for his services. Saleh was announced to be one of three known candidates Jacksonville wanted to interview again. Yet, a report by Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud indicated the Buccaneers were preparing for offensive coordinator Liam Coen to accept the Jaguars coaching job.

The news was met with delight from 49ers fans, who believed that re-hiring Saleh would be the slam dunk move of the coaching cycle. Unfortunately, on Wednesday, everything changed.

49ers Met With Disastrous News

Ahead of his scheduled second meeting with the Jaguars, Coen opted out. Instead, he took himself out of the running and accepted a new contract with the Buccaneers, making him amongst the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The news is astonishing, but what it means for Saleh should have the 49ers worried. Coen choosing not to take the Jaguars’ head coaching gig now puts Saleh in the driver’s seat, and things are heating up quickly.

According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Robert Saleh is flying into Jacksonville on Thursday for a Friday meeting with owner Shad Khan, general manager Trent Baalke, and others. Schultz adds that with Coen out of the running, many around the league view Saleh as a potential favorite.

Some may ask, ‘Why don’t the 49ers give Saleh a contract to be the highest-paid defensive coordinator?’ Truth is, they have already, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Despite the offer, the idea of Robert Saleh returning to San Francisco is fading. As the San Francisco Standard’s Tim Kawakami speculates, something else may be going on with the 49ers. 

Whether he accepts the Jaguars’ job remains to be seen. However, it puts the 49ers in a compromising situation.

Running Out of Options

The team has already seen Jeff Ulbrich, their assumed second choice, join the Atlanta Falcons’ staff. They can no longer interview Lou Anarumo (hired by the Colts), and Dennis Allen is the favorite to join Ben Johnson in Chicago.

With the news, the 49ers need to act fast. Saleh can remain their top choice, but San Francisco’s lackadaisical approach needs to shift quickly. If Saleh chooses Jacksonville, they do not have many options left –at least, not ones on the upper echelon of defensive coaching.

The expectation is for the 49ers to turn to assistant coach Brandon Staley as a potential defensive coordinator. Staley’s promotion would be a last resort. However, his success leading the Los Angeles Rams’ defense in 2020 makes him a viable candidate. With Los Angeles, Staley’s unit allowed the second-lowest points in the league and the fourth-lowest rushing yards per game.

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan could also bring in Gus Bradley. Saleh was one of Bradley’s assistants in Seattle, thus keeping with the theme of schematic consistency. Although, Bradley’s units have seen a regression since 2021. Ranking 26th in points allowed the last four seasons, Bradley’s defense has also had a tough time stopping the run. In 2024, the Colts finished 24th in the league against the run — a stark contrast from what the 49ers are looking for.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers Hit With Disastrous Coaching News on Robert Saleh

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x