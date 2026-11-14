49ers Hit With Bad News Day Before Pivotal Clash vs Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers are off to a 7-1 start for the first time since 2019, and they’re four-point favorites heading into Sunday’s road game against the 4-5 Dallas Cowboys.

But the reinforcements they were counting on won’t be coming this week.

On Saturday, ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that two defenders working their way back from injured reserve won’t be activated in time to face Dallas.

“#49ers downgraded DT C.J. West and DB Nate Hobbs to OUT for Sunday. They’ll wait another week at least to be activated,” Wagoner posted on X.

49ers Still Waiting to Get Key Defenders Back

Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. ESPN noted both could have been activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

West’s absence stings the most. The 2025 fourth-round pick out of Kent State played in the 49ers’ first two games before undergoing knee surgery and landing on IR on Sept. 23. San Francisco opened his 21-day practice window this week, and he was a limited participant on Wednesday.

His timeline matters more now because the 49ers already lost defensive tackle Gracen Halton for the season.

Hobbs has yet to make his 49ers debut. The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million in March, just two days after the Green Bay Packers released him. Hobbs had signed a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay the year before, but he suffered three separate knee injuries.

His 49ers tenure started with more bad luck. Hobbs went on IR with a groin injury before the regular-season opener. The team opened his practice window on Nov. 4, and he was a full participant in practice this week.

San Francisco has 21 days from when his window opened to activate him, or he stays on IR for the rest of the season.

49ers Are Still Banged Up Heading Into Dallas

West and Hobbs aren’t the only injury concerns.

All three of the 49ers’ top cornerbacks — Deommodore Lenoir (foot), Renardo Green (back), and Upton Stout (shoulder/neck) — are questionable. However, the 49ers didn’t elevate anyone from the practice squad on Saturday, which could be a sign they expect all three to play.

Left tackle Trent Williams (shoulder) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) were both hurt in Thursday’s practice and are questionable too.

“Anytime you hurt your shoulder on a Thursday, it doesn’t make you totally at ease,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of Williams.

If Williams can’t go, swing tackle Vederian Lowe would step in. Rookie Jaden Dugger would take over at weakside linebacker if Greenlaw sits.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will miss his third straight game. But there’s some good news on that front: Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is set to return after missing time since Week 5.

The 49ers and Cowboys kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.