49ers Insider Drops Bad News on 2nd Round Picks’ Future

San Francisco 49ers' offensive lineman Aaron Banks
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' offensive lineman Aaron Banks spikes the ball to celebrate a rushing touchdown by Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have multiple pivotal decisions this offseason. While some have already been decided, such as to extend quarterback Brock Purdy or release 2023 Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave, the team still has 24 impending free agents. San Francisco will certainly prioritize bigger names like Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga over others. However, when it comes to the 49ers’ offensive line, choosing to re-sign or let walk becomes tougher.

With the plan to build around Purdy, the first goal should be to protect him. They failed to do so in 2024, as the offensive line gave up 166 pressures and 36 total sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, the 49ers only had four offensive linemen play 50 percent of the team’s snaps. Of those four, only one had a true pass-set grade above 65 (Colton McKivitz). Of the five offensive linemen to play just 20 percent of snaps, the number of above-average passing blocking grades improve to just two.

With that said, an overhaul to the offensive line may be in order. Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams and breakout rookie Dominick Puni are locks to be starters. However, with five impending free agents on the offensive line, the 49ers must choose who they want to retain.

One marquee free agent is former second-round pick Aaron Banks. According to one 49ers insider, his future with the team is in doubt.

49ers Moving on from Aaron Banks

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco broke down the San Francisco 49ers’ offseason plans. He highlights the need to follow the Philadelphia Eagles’ blueprint of fortifying the trenches. In doing so, Maiocco revealed Aaron Banks is not expected to return.

“Left guard Aaron Banks is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent, and it appears unlikely the 49ers will retain him. Spencer Burford and Ben Bartch are in-house options to start next season.”

Banks was selected 48th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He sat behind incumbent starter Laken Tomlinson after failing to transition to right guard. In 2022, he became the team’s full-time left guard and has held the position the previous three seasons.

Banks saw his most productive season come in 2023, when he allowed zero sacks in 474 pass-blocking opportunities, per Pro Football Focus. His breakout season helped push San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance. In 2024, Banks struggled to maintain his success from the previous season. However, his PFF grades do not align with the tape, as his 68.9 pass-blocking grade was the highest of his career.

Unfortunately, Banks finished the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a season-ending MCL injury in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.

Potential Replacement and Free Agent Market

As Maiocco previously stated, the 49ers could turn to Ben Bartch or former fourth-round pick Spencer Burford.

Burford started the majority of the 2022 season at right guard before rotating with veteran Jon Feliciano in 2023. He slid over to left guard during last offseason, a transition he welcomed. In 2024, Burford tallied the best overall PFF grade of his career and his highest pass-blocking grade. 

Bartch is a more interesting option due to his free-agent status. If the 49ers can re-sign him, Bartch would be the favorite to start at left guard in 2025. In three games, Bartch was the third most consistent San Francisco 49ers’ offensive lineman all season with 70-plus PFF grades as a run and pass-blocker. 

For Banks, money may also prove to be a big reason why he does not return. According to PFF, Banks ranks as the 73rd free agent on their top 100 list. He is projected to receive a three-year, $25.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed. While not extraordinarily high, the price tag is likely too rich for San Francisco.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

