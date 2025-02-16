49ers Insider Reveals Strong Push to Keep Key Defender

San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Dre Greenlaw endured a challenging 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles during the previous year’s Super Bowl. While he made an effort to return in December, starting two games, he was unable to finish either. As a result, the 49ers’ defense struggled throughout much of the season, missing his presence on the field.

Greenlaw’s comeback attempt was short-lived. In his first game back, he played only one half before sustaining another injury. Despite the limited playing time, he made an impact, recording eight total tackles. His presence reinvigorated the defense for that brief period. However, in his second start, he lasted just four snaps, recording a single tackle before exiting the game. Unfortunately, he did not return for the remainder of the season. With free agency approaching, many now wonder where Greenlaw will play in 2025.

49ers Locker Roon Pushes for Greenlaw Return

On Friday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area appeared on KNBR’s “Papa and Silver” show to discuss Greenlaw’s future with the 49ers. According to Maiocco, there is strong internal support for bringing the linebacker back.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s just hearing Nick Bosa talk to Robert Saleh soon after Saleh became the defensive coordinator again,” Maiocco said. “He [Bosa] told my colleague, Jennifer Lee Chan… that Saleh is adamant, that’s the word he used, adamant, that he wants to re-sign Dre Greenlaw.”

Greenlaw’s potential return has been a topic of discussion among several key figures in the 49ers organization. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner has expressed his desire for Greenlaw to stay, as has Bosa. Saleh, the team’s defensive coordinator, has also been vocal about his support. Given the defense’s struggles without him, retaining Greenlaw remains a priority for the 49ers front office. However, the primary uncertainty lies in what kind of market Greenlaw will have when free agency begins on March 12.

Free Agency Dilemma

While many within the organization advocate for Greenlaw’s return, the financial and strategic feasibility of such a move remains unclear. Greenlaw’s recent injuries complicate his value in free agency, potentially lowering his market demand. Maiocco speculated on what Greenlaw’s best course of action might be.

“And so then it becomes, where can he go or stay and have a good season and kind of reestablish himself as a top-flight NFL player,” Maiocco continued. “I mean, I’m of the personal opinion that it would be much easier for him on a one-year deal to return or stay with the 49ers because he knows the system, he knows the building, he knows the players around him.”

A one-year contract with the 49ers could allow Greenlaw to reestablish himself before testing the market again in 2025. Staying in San Francisco provides familiarity and a proven defensive scheme, reducing the risks associated with joining a new team. However, the decision ultimately depends on what the 49ers are willing to offer and whether another team presents a more lucrative deal.

With free agency approaching, several questions remain. What will Greenlaw’s market value be? What will it take for the San Francisco 49ers to keep him? And most importantly, will San Francisco be willing to match or exceed competing offers? The answers to these questions will determine whether Dre Greenlaw continues his career in a 49ers uniform or finds a new home in 2025.