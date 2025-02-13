49ers Insider Shares Worrying Prediction for Key Defensive Star

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into the 2025 offseason facing a series of crucial decisions following a disappointing 2024 season. A 6-11 record landed them at the bottom of the NFC West, an unfamiliar position for a franchise accustomed to competing at a high level. Now armed with the 11th overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the 49ers must strategize wisely to address key roster concerns, particularly on defense, where free agency threatens to shake up their core.

Dre Greenlaw’s Uncertain Future

One of the biggest uncertainties facing the 49ers is the future of linebacker Dre Greenlaw. The 27-year-old defender has been an integral part of the team’s defensive success, but his injury-plagued 2024 season and impending free agency cast doubt on whether he will return.

Greenlaw suffered a torn Achilles tendon during Super Bowl LVIII, an injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 season, limiting him to just two starts. With his contract set to expire, speculation is growing about whether the 49ers will re-sign him or let him explore the open market.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, the likelihood of Greenlaw leaving is significant. In an interview with KNBR, Barrows stated, “I think the chances are better than not that Dre Greenlaw is gone. I think the fact that he only played a half, essentially, in 2024 actually works in the 49ers’ favor…But my sense is that Dre Greenlaw wants the opportunity to run his own shop, the way that [former 49ers LB] Azeez Al-Shaair did with the Texans this past season.”

One potential destination for Greenlaw is the Washington Commanders. Their general manager, Adam Peters, was a key figure in the 49ers’ front office when Greenlaw was drafted in 2019. This prior connection, combined with Washington’s need for an experienced linebacker, makes the Commanders a viable landing spot. If Greenlaw departs, the 49ers will need to seek a replacement either through free agency or the draft, a task that may prove challenging given his leadership and defensive capabilities.

Talanoa Hufanga’s Value to the 49ers

Another pressing issue for San Francisco is the future of safety Talanoa Hufanga. Since joining the team, Hufanga has emerged as a leader in the secondary, earning recognition for his instincts, tackling ability, and knack for creating turnovers. His contributions have made him one of the most valuable defenders on the roster, and the 49ers will likely prioritize keeping him in San Francisco.

Hufanga’s contract situation, however, presents challenges. With free agency approaching, the 49ers must carefully manage their cap space to ensure they can afford to keep him while addressing other roster needs. Several teams around the league could express interest in Hufanga, potentially driving up his price. His retention is crucial for maintaining the stability of the 49ers’ secondary, especially as they look to bounce back from a difficult season.

As the free agency period approaches, the 49ers find themselves at a crossroads. The departures of key defensive players could create significant gaps, requiring the front office to make difficult choices about which talents to prioritize. While some fans remain hopeful that Greenlaw could sign a short-term “prove-it” deal, the reality of the NFL market suggests that he will likely receive more lucrative offers elsewhere. If Greenlaw leaves, the team must move swiftly to find a replacement who can bring similar intensity and leadership to the linebacker unit.

Meanwhile, securing a long-term deal for Talanoa Hufanga could help solidify the defense, ensuring continuity in the secondary. The 49ers’ ability to retain top-tier talent while making strategic offseason acquisitions will determine their trajectory in 2025. If they can navigate these challenges successfully, a return to playoff contention remains within reach.