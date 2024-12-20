49ers Interested in Keeping Dre Greenlaw Around for ‘A Long Time’

As the San Francisco 49ers head into the 2025 offseason, re-signing star linebacker Dre Greenlaw has emerged as a key priority. General manager John Lynch confirmed the team’s intent during an appearance on KNBR this morning, emphasizing Greenlaw’s importance to the franchise.

“We love Dre, and we’re interested in keeping him here for a long time. He’s a special player. We’ll let that take care of itself as time progresses here,” Lynch said.

Greenlaw, 27, has been a cornerstone of the 49ers’ defense since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Coming off an Achilles injury, Greenlaw has only played one game this season. Despite the one game, the defense’s improvement with him on the field is noticeable, something George Kittle highlighted after the linebacker’s 2024 debut.

“Dre Greenlaw is one of my favorite football players to ever watch,” tight end George Kittle said. “The energy that he plays with the violence that he plays with every single snap. And you can just tell the energy that he brings to the entire defense and the entire team is infectious. It’s unique. It’s one of a kind and he’s an absolute unicorn football player.”

Greenlaw is Must Re-Sign Player

During the past two seasons, Greenlaw’s performance has been nothing short of stellar. He recorded 247 tackles, two interceptions, and numerous game-changing plays, helping anchor a defense that has consistently ranked among the NFL’s best. His contributions were crucial in the 49ers’ runs to the 2021 and 2022 NFC Championship Game on top of the Super Bowl last season.

Greenlaw is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, making this offseason pivotal for the 49ers’ efforts to retain one of their defensive leaders. His current two-year, $16.4 million extension, signed in 2022, expires at the end of the 2024 season, per Over the Cap. With a cap hit of $9.6 million this year, Greenlaw’s market value expects to rise significantly despite coming off serious injury.

The challenge for San Francisco lies in navigating the NFL’s salary cap. The team is already paying several high-profile contracts, including Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deebo Samuel. In an offseason where quarterback Brock Purdy anticipates signing a massive extension, finding the money to ensure Greenlaw’s return will require strategic negotiations.

49ers Fans Want Greenlaw Back

In a recent poll conducted by NBC Sports Bay Area, 64% of fans identified re-signing Greenlaw as the team’s top priority this offseason.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan echoed the fan’s desire to bring back Greenlaw in 2025 earlier this week.

“[Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga] are two of the better players I’ve been around. And two of the better players on our team, and two of the main reasons we’ve had the success here we’ve had. So hopefully we can do everything we can to keep them here because they are much examples of 49ers as anyone I can think of.”

Greenlaw has expressed his desire to remain with the 49ers but expects to hit the open market this offseason. His talents are sure to draw the interest of other teams, and his playmaking ability makes him an attractive option for any defense.

As the offseason unfolds, the focus will be on securing Greenlaw’s future in San Francisco. Both sides appear motivated to continue their relationship. While the details negotiations still need to take place, one thing is clear: the San Francisco 49ers view Dre Greenlaw as a vital part of their identity. For a team that prides itself on defense, re-signing Greenlaw is more than a priority. It’s a necessity.