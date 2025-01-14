49ers Interview Broncos Special Teams Guru for Opening

The San Francisco 49ers continued their search for a new Special Teams Coordinator. On Monday, the team announced they have interviewed a second candidate for the vacant position. An indication the team is trying to fill the role in the next few weeks.

The first interview took place on Sunday evening when the 49ers met with Detroit Lions’ assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins.

Jett Modkins, son of former 49ers offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins, was hired in 2021 and is now in his fourth season as a member of the Lions’ coaching staff.

With the Lions, Modkins has helped establish the league’s best special teams unit. In 2024, the Lions’ special teams unit ranks first in DVOA. They also rank fourth with an 88.9 PFF grade and fifth with a 27.3 EPA.

For their second interview, the 49ers turned to an AFC West opponent.

49ers Interview Broncos Special Teams Assistant

The San Francisco 49ers announced head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch interviewed Denver Broncos special teams assistant Chris Banjo.

Banjo, 34, just wrapped up his second year on the Broncos staff. Before coaching, Banjo enjoyed a 10-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers (2013-16), New Orleans Saints (2016-18) and Arizona Cardinals (2019-22).

Throughout his time in the NFL, Banjo played safety but was primarily known for his contributions on special teams. Logging 2,474 special teams snaps, Banjo has shared his knowledge with the Broncos’ unit.

In 2024, Denver ranked top ten in yards per punt and kickoff return. They also ranked top ten in yards allowed per punt and kickoff return. In addition, Banjo played a key role in Marvin Mims Jr’s ascension to All-Pro punt returner.

In 26 attempts, Mims tallied 408 yards, second most in the NFL, and averaged a league-leading 15.69 per return.

It is no coincidence both candidates the 49ers interviewed have had a hand in grooming the two top punt returners in the league (Lions’ Kalif Raymond and Mims).

One would imagine San Francisco is hoping to pair rookie Jacob Cowing with either Modkins or Banjo to create a more dangerous punt return unit.

The 49ers are also expected to interview recently demoted defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen for their vacant special teams coordinator position. While an unpopular choice, Sorensen does have experience coaching special teams at the NFL level.

During the 2021 season, Sorensen served as the Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator. To say it was a disaster might be kind. Under Sorensen, the Jaguars finished dead last in special teams that year, losing 32 expected points. They also ended the season with the third-worst special teams PFF grade.

Chris Banjo was not the only coach the 49ers interviewed on Monday.

49ers Eyeing New Offensive Coordinator

San Francisco also announced the completion of a virtual interview with Iowa State passing-game coordinator Noah Pauley for the team’s offensive coordinator role.

The 49ers recently got caught violating the NFL’s hiring rules by not completing the necessary steps during the interviewing process.

It is unsure if Pauley’s interview was just to fill a requirement, but as of now, the team is still expected to promote Klay Kubiak to the offensive coordinator role.