49ers Interviewing Former Pro Bowl CB for Key Coaching Role

The San Francisco 49ers are set to interview former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall for their defensive backs coaching position, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Hall, who most recently served as the Carolina Panthers’ assistant defensive backs coach, parted ways with the team to pursue a primary coaching position.

Hall, a former first-round pick, was an elite defensive back during his playing days. Selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, he played 14 seasons and earned three Pro Bowl selections. After four seasons with Atlanta, the team traded him to the Oakland Raiders in 2008 but released him later that year. He then signed with Washington, where he spent the remainder of his career before retiring after the 2017 season.

During his career, Hall was known for his ball-hawking skills and leadership in the secondary. He recorded 814 tackles, 43 interceptions (five returned for touchdowns), 141 pass deflections, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries. His extensive playing experience and football intelligence have made him an intriguing candidate for coaching roles.

Hall: A Promising Coaching Candidate

DeAngelo Hall’s transition to coaching began in 2023 when he joined the Carolina Panthers as an assistant defensive backs coach, marking his first official coaching position. Despite his limited coaching experience, his years in the league and deep understanding of defensive schemes quickly earned him respect from the coaching community.

The 49ers currently list Daniel Bullocks as their defensive passing game specialist and defensive backs coach. Bullocks has served as the team’s safeties coach since 2019, while Andrew Hayes-Stoker has been the assistant defensive backs coach. With Hall now in the mix, the team could be considering a shift in their coaching structure, possibly giving Hall the opportunity to take on the primary defensive backs coaching role.

According to Matt Barrows of the The Athletic, the 49ers are not looking to replace Bullock by interviewing Hall, but rather the team wants to add another assistant.

One major connection between Hall and the 49ers is head coach Kyle Shanahan. The two overlapped in Washington when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator, giving him firsthand knowledge of Hall’s work ethic, leadership, and approach to the game. That familiarity could play a role in Hall’s potential hiring, as Shanahan often valued past relationships when assembling a coaching staff.

DeAngelo Hall’s Impact on the 49ers Secondary

Beyond his coaching ability, Hall’s experience as a high-level player could be crucial in evaluating and developing talent for the San Francisco 49ers. The team may face changes in their secondary this offseason, particularly with the possibility of Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga departing. With his deep knowledge of the position, Hall could be a valuable mentor for younger defensive backs like Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green.

If hired, Hall would bring not only his playing experience but also a fresh perspective to the 49ers’ defensive backs unit. His ability to connect with players, analyze opposing offenses, and teach technique could help strengthen San Francisco’s secondary.

As the team prepares for the 2025 season, adding a coach with Hall’s background could be a key move in solidifying their defense alongside the returning Robert Saleh.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

