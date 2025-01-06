49ers’ Isaac Guerendo Suffers Injury in Season Finale vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers 2024 season is officially over after a Week 18 40-24 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, the season finale came with one final trick up its sleeve as running back Isaac Guerendo was carted off the field early in the first quarter.

On the broadcast, sideline reporter Jennifer Hale said the medical staff ruled Guerendo out immediately with an ankle and knee injury after a play bent him backward.

After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Isaac Guerendo “most likely” suffered an MCL sprain, and the team is “holding out hope” it is not an ACL injury. Shanahan added that Guerendo will undergo further testing on Monday.

The 2024 fourth-round pick finishes his rookie season with 420 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Jauan Jennings Ejected:

The biggest fireworks came in the second quarter when Jauan Jennings stole the show. Snagging seven catches for 52 yards, Jennings was one pace to reach the 1,000-yard mark in his career. Instead, Jennings decided to wreak havoc on the Cardinals’ secondary, leading to an early exit.

On consecutive plays in the second quarter, Jennings was called for personal fouls, leading to an ejection. In the first play, Jennings blocked Cardinals’ cornerback Starling Thomas V to the ground, which led to Jennings’ helmet being ripped off as both players jostled for position.

The second penalty came as Jennings engaged Sean Murphy-Bunting in the end zone. While the blocking was legal, Murphy-Bunting’s extracurricular activity ended with Jennings pinned on the ground. Both players were ejected.

On his way to the sideline, Jennings gave head coach Kyle Shanahan a handshake. He then riled up the fans before removing his jersey and pads on his way to the locker room.

Jennings finishes his 2024 campaign with 77 receptions, six touchdowns, and 975 yards — just 25 yards shy of an incentive escalator.

After the game, Jennings shared his thoughts on his ejection and why he believes his blocking was clean.

“Just a normal pancake in the book for football. Took [Murphy-Bunting] to the ground. I tried to get up. He wouldn’t let me get up, grabbing my jersey, grabbing my facemask as much as he could. Anything to grab me. I was trying to get him off me.”

Jennings followed up his comments by stating he had no regrets and that the referees made a mistake by ejecting him.

Other 49ers Injuries:

The 49ers also saw both starting safeties suffer injuries in the first half and not return for the remainder of the game.

Rookie Malik Mustapha injured his knee in the first half. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the injury is not serious as the team heads into the offseason. Opposite Mustapha, Talanoa Hufanga suffered a concussion on the final drive of the first half.

Right tackle Colton McKivitz was also seen being carted to the locker room with an unknown injury. It is worth mentioning he has been battling a knee injury.

The San Francisco 49ers finished the 2025 season with a 6-11 record and will have the 11th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.