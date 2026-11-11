49ers’ Keenan Allen Addresses Past ‘Beef’ With New Teammate Mike Evans

Wide receiver Keenan Allen hit the practice field for the first time as a member of the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday afternoon.

Before practice, however, Allen spoke to the media and, as expected following his trade to the 49ers on Tuesday ahead of the deadline, faced questions about a past incident involving his new teammate Mike Evans.

Six years ago, when Evans played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Allen suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers, both wide receivers ranked among the best in the game. The two briefly exchanged words on social media, with Evans telling Allen, “you not on my level bro.”

Here’s a look back at the exchange:

That’s right. Mike Evans firing back at Keenan Allen six years ago: “You not on my level bro.” Great pull. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 10, 2026

Allen Addresses Past “Beef” With Evans

Allen addressed the situation and made it clear that he and Evans squashed their differences a long time ago. He even joked that Evans is the better player at this point in their careers.

“We squashed it a long time ago,” Allen said with a smile. “Everybody wants to bring it back up. But no, Mike’s a hell of a player. He’s probably better than me at this point.”

Keenan Allen on if he squashed the beef with Mike Evans, via @grantcohn: “Oh yeah, we squashed it a long time ago … he’s probably better than me at this point.” https://t.co/64l76rRhJ9 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 11, 2026

Looking at Allen During the 2026 Season

At 34 years old and in his 14th NFL season, Allen obviously isn’t the same player he was during his prime.

However, the six-time Pro Bowler understands the game and, much like Evans, has adapted to a more limited role while continuing to produce.

Allen has caught 40 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown this season with the Indianapolis Colts. What he brings to the 49ers is valuable experience and a reliable target for quarterback Brock Purdy.

Allen has a long history of excelling on third downs, moving the chains and finding openings in opposing defenses. His ability to run precise routes and get to his spots should make him a valuable addition to San Francisco’s offense, especially while Evans remains sidelined with an injury.