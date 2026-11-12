49ers’ Keenan Allen Trade Comes With Bad News Attached

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 and sitting atop the NFC. But injuries — especially at wide receiver — have continued to challenge them more than most opponents.

So general manager John Lynch went shopping on Tuesday, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen hours before the trade deadline.

At first glance, it looks like a bargain. However, the deal comes with some legal baggage. And it could cost the 49ers their newest weapon for part of the stretch run.

Keenan Allen Could Have a Looming Suspension

Allen was arrested on Aug. 30 in downtown Indianapolis on suspicion of drunken driving. In September, prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanors: operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to ESPN.

Allen’s blood alcohol level was .224, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN. That’s nearly three times the legal limit.

That matters in terms of a possible NFL punishment too. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported in September that Allen faces a minimum three-game suspension, and it could be longer because of how intoxicated he was.

“Three-game suspensions are mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, which also stipulates that suspensions could be longer if a player is intoxicated at higher levels,” Schefter wrote.

There’s no court date yet. The next step is a remote “attorney conference” scheduled for Dec. 7.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan admitted on Wednesday that the 49ers made the trade knowing a suspension was on the table.

“We’re just waiting,” Shanahan said. “We know the league handles that. It could go either way, so waiting for them to say … [A suspension] is still possible.”

Allen declined to comment on the case, calling it an ongoing legal matter.

There may be a silver lining for San Francisco though. The league typically waits until there’s a legal resolution before handing down discipline, so a ban might not come this season. And Allen is on an expiring one-year deal.

Why the 49ers Took a Chance on Keenan Allen

It’s easy to understand why the 49ers were willing to roll the dice.

Mike Evans (Achilles/ribs) has missed the last two games, and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) has missed the last three. Christian Kirk (meniscus) and De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) are both on injured reserve. And Ricky Pearsall (PCL) is lost for the season.

The price was cheap too. On top of the sixth-round pick, the 49ers are only on the hook for $688,000 in prorated base salary and up to $270,000 in per-game roster bonuses, according to The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi.

The 34-year-old Allen isn’t the same player who posted five 1,000-yard seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. But he’s still productive. He has 40 catches for 351 yards and a touchdown in eight games this season. He also just passed Hall of Famer Tim Brown for eighth on the NFL’s all-time receptions list (1,095).

Allen nearly ended up in San Francisco anyway. He said he was in talks with the 49ers before signing with the Colts in August.

Now he’s thrilled to go from the 2-7 Colts to a contender.

“I get a little boost in the way I feel coming into the building,” Allen said. “Just being a part of the guys, it’s a hell of a locker room. Obviously, these guys have accomplished so much in the past years. … I’m running on just pure energy right now.”

Allen is still learning the terminology in Shanahan’s playbook. But when asked what he expects for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys — the same team he faced with the Colts last week — he didn’t hesitate.

“I expect to play,” Allen said.