49ers Linked to 115-Sack Pro Bowler Amid Nick Bosa Injury Concerns

To many, the San Francisco 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL through the first three games of the season.

Seemingly their only fault is the number of injuries the team has accrued heading into Week 4.

Wide receivers Mike Evans, De’Zhaun Stribling, Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, and Christian Kirk, edge-rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, defensive tackle Alfred Collins, linebacker Nick Martin, and cornerback Nate Hobbs are all sidelined with injuries, and San Francisco has had its roster depth tested early.

49ers Could Explore the Trade Market

San Francisco can weather the storm with some of their injuries. However, others like losing Bosa, who’s expected to miss multiple games, Evans, and Stribling are harder to swallow.

The 49ers’ depth players have done a solid job filling in so far, but the team may have to turn to the trade market to fill some key positions like edge-rusher, which is why Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently suggested they could potentially fill the void left by Bosa by acquiring Los Angeles Chargers edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

“It’s certainly looking like it could be a lost season for Los Angeles, and the Chargers should look to cash in their trade chips while they can,” Knox wrote. “Pass-rusher Khalil Mack would be a huge one ahead of the trade deadline.

“While he’ll turn 36 in February, Mack is still extremely effective as a rotational pass-rusher. He already has two sacks, four tackles for loss, and seven quarterback pressures this season.

“Teams are always looking to add pass-rushing help, and injuries have only increased the league-wide need at the position. Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa have both been sidelined, and the New York Giants just placed Brian Burns on season-ending injured reserve with a torn ACL.”

Is Khalil Mack a Fit for the 49ers’ Defense?

At age 35, Mack, a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a former Defensive Player of the Year, isn’t the feared pass-rusher he used to be. But he could still make a significant impact for the 49ers.

His high-motor play style fits in perfectly with defensive coordinator Raheem Morris’ system, and he’s got the pass-rushing prowess to be disruptive opposite Keion White. Mack also has the versatility to play where the 49ers need him. He’s experienced playing as a hand-in-the-dirt rusher in a base 4-3 and as an outside linebacker in a wide-nine defense as well.

Over his 13-year NFL career, Mack has totaled 788 pressures, 669 tackles, 568 hurries, 115 sacks, 96 QB hits, 36 forced fumbles, and 13 fumble recoveries, per Pro Football Focus. Through three games this year, Mack leads the Chargers in sacks (2), and he ranks second to Tuli Tuipulotu in pressures (10), hurries (5), and QB hits (3).

For comparison, White is the only 49ers player with more than one sack, and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa is the only player with more than six pressures and five hurries.