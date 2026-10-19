49ers Honor George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk in Unexpected Fashion Ahead of MNF

The San Francisco 49ers honored two of their longest-tenured players ahead of Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. Tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk were celebrated for reaching 10 years with the franchise in a drone show over the San Francisco skyline.

The display lit up the night with images of both players in their jerseys, numbers 85 and 44 glowing above the Bay alongside the words “10 Year Club.” The city they have represented for a decade served as the backdrop.

It was the kind of moment that stops you, even on a game night.

What the 10-Year Club Means

The 49ers’ 10-Year Club recognizes every player who has spent at least a decade with the organization. Only 51 players in franchise history have earned the distinction dating back to 1946. Kittle and Juszczyk now stand among them.

Both arrived in San Francisco in 2017. Juszczyk signed as a free agent that March, shortly after Kyle Shanahan was hired as head coach. Kittle was drafted in the fifth round that April. From the beginning, the three of them have been connected. Shanahan built his offense around what those two players do best, and neither has stopped delivering.

A Tribute Worth Celebrating

The drone show captured something that goes beyond statistics or contract terms. Kittle and Juszczyk have been staples of the 49ers’ team for as long as most fans can remember. They arrived together, grew together, and have pushed each other through every season since.

They are close friends off the field. The bond is genuine, and the organization choosing to honor them side by side reflected that.

Final Word for the 49ers

Ten years. Two players. One franchise.

Kittle and Juszczyk have been there through coaching changes, player departures, Super Bowl runs, and everything in between. Their names are on the wall now. The drone show above the Bay made sure the whole city knew it.

Some things in football are bigger than the game. This was one of them.