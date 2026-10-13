49ers Announce Kyle Juszczyk Injury Update After Seahawks Win

The San Francisco 49ers held off the Seattle Seahawks 32-29 on Sunday to push their record to 5-0. The win came at a price. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel left with a hamstring strain that will keep him out for a stretch, thinning an already depleted receiving corps.

San Francisco has won every game this season without several key contributors. The absences have piled up. So have the victories.

On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media and shifted the conversation from what the 49ers lost to what they might be getting back.

Shanahan Provides Update Ahead of Monday Night

Shanahan said that fullback Kyle Juszczyk ‘has a chance’ to return when the 49ers host the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Juszczyk went down with a knee injury in Week 4 and missed Sunday’s game against Seattle. The Monday night kickoff gives him an extra day of recovery compared to a standard Sunday window. That matters for a player working his way back on a short absence.

Nothing is guaranteed. Shanahan made that clear. But the door is open, and Juszczyk is trending in the right direction.

More Reinforcements on the Horizon

Juszczyk is not the only player pushing toward a return. Shanahan said defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. are in the same position.

“They’ve all got a chance, but definitely not saying they’re good to go right now,” Shanahan said.

Bosa has missed three straight games with a calf injury. Getting him back would reshape how opposing offenses prepare for San Francisco’s pass rush. Thompson has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury. Both will be evaluated throughout the week.

The 49ers have managed without all three. That does not mean they want to keep doing it.

Final Word for the 49ers

San Francisco is 5-0 and could be getting healthier at exactly the right time. The Samuel news stings, but reinforcements are close.

Shanahan will take the full week to evaluate. Monday night will provide the answer.