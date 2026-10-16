49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Drops Honest Quote About Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

The San Francisco 49ers are one of just three NFL teams still unbeaten entering Week 6 of the regular season.

However, they won’t take the field until Monday night, when they host the Washington Commanders (1-3-1), led by star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has faced plenty of criticism this week following his overtime blunder against the New York Giants in Week 5. However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing but praise for the third-year quarterback.

Shanahan Drops Honest Quote on Daniels

Shanahan spoke to the media Thursday and shared his thoughts on Daniels.

“Since he came into the league till now, Jayden’s got a chance to be one of the better quarterbacks in this league without a doubt,” Shanahan said. “If you take away the running element of him, just how he plays in the pocket is so natural with how accurate he is, with how strong his arm is, how poised he is going through progression, how fearless he is hanging in there and taking a hit and keeping his eyes down the field, and when you take that out, just how scary he is when he’s running the ball.

“He’s got the speed and the coordination to only win games with his legs… however, he’s a very scary quarterback in the pocket just playing the position. So he’s got all the tools to be as good as there is.”

Looking Ahead to Commanders vs. 49ers Matchup

Both teams enter Monday night on opposite ends of the spectrum.

The 49ers have earned plenty of praise, and rightfully so. They’re playing as well as any team in the NFL through five weeks.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have faced plenty of criticism, much of it stemming from what transpired against New York.

That sets up a matchup that could go one of two ways. The 49ers could do what many expect and dominate, or Washington could respond to its disappointing loss with a strong performance and pull off an upset at Levi’s Stadium.

The current trend in primetime games could give the Commanders some hope, as underdogs have won eight straight games outright in primetime so far this season.