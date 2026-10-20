49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Drops Honest Quote After Win Over Commanders

The San Francisco 49ers got off to a dominant start Monday night against the Washington Commanders.

San Francisco took a 20-3 lead into halftime, making it seem as if the 49ers would run away with the game.

The Commanders fought back in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points and giving themselves multiple chances to put together a go-ahead drive late in the game. They couldn’t capitalize, falling 23-17 despite outscoring the 49ers 14-3 over the final two quarters.

Kyle Shanahan Drops Honest Quote After Win

The 49ers improved to 6-0 on the season, making them the only team with six wins and one of just three unbeaten teams remaining.

Despite the strong start, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t focused solely on winning games during the regular season. He’s happy with the victory, but his ultimate goal is to lead San Francisco to a Super Bowl title.

“I feel good that we just won a game. I mean, 6-0 is better than any other options in your record,” Shanahan said. “But I feel good when the year’s over and you’re the last team to win the last game of the year, so I’ll wait till that moment.”

Kyle Shanahan won’t be satisfied until the 49ers WIN THE SUPERBOWL: “I feel good that we just won a game, I mean 6-0 is better than any other options in your record … but I feel good when the years over and your the last team to win the last game of the year , so I’ll wait till that moment.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 20, 2026

Mike Evans Leaves Game With Injury

In what has become a recurring trend this season, veteran wide receiver Mike Evans left Monday night’s game after aggravating his Achilles injury and did not return.

After the game, Shanahan revealed that the injury doesn’t appear to be serious, although Evans could miss some time.

“It’s something that he’s had before. It’s something that bothered him throughout the week,” Shanahan said postgame. “So when you have Achilles tendonitis like he does, it kind of is what it is. … I hope he recovers throughout the week, but you don’t think it’s a long-term thing. It almost cost him this game and ended up costing him two quarters. Hopefully he’ll be able to play next week. But if not, we’ll have to have the rest of the group step up and hopefully get him healed up by after the bye week.”