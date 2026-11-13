49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Gives Injury Updates on 2 Players Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a string of injuries entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Two of those injuries are in the secondary. Renardo Green sustained a back/shoulder injury during the 49ers’ Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Deommodore Lenoir is dealing with a lingering shoulder/neck issue that has forced him to practice in very limited capacities over the last few weeks.

That said, neither player has practiced so far this week. After both showed up as DNPs on Thursday, their availability for Sunday is in serious doubt.

Kyle Shanahan Gives Update on Green & Lenoir

Appearing weekly on KNBR, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether Green and Lenoir could still play if they didn’t practice Friday. That’s usually the day when teams get a better idea of whether a player will be ready to go.

Shanahan revealed that neither player has to practice Friday, even though he’d like them to, to remain in consideration as a possible active for Sunday’s game.

“They don’t have to,” Shanahan said. “Of course I would like to. But they’ve been here long enough and I trust them long enough to talk to them Saturday and Sunday and see where they’re at.”

Following up on this. Kyle Shanahan just now on KNBR on Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir: “They’re not guys that have to [practice during the week to suit up Sunday]. They’ve been here long enough. I trust them enough.” — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 13, 2026

49ers DB Situation

If both Green and Lenoir can’t go, it would certainly make things a bit more complex for Raheem Morris’ defense in the secondary.

That said, San Francisco still has some trusted options. The team re-signed veteran cornerback Jack Jones to the practice squad this week, and it could activate him to the 53-man roster to play meaningful snaps.

The 49ers also have rookie cornerback Ephesians Prysock and could potentially activate Nate Hobbs, who’s been on injured reserve all season. Hobbs has had his practice window open to return and has fully participated in practice this week.

Safety Upton Stout wore a non-contact blue jersey during Thursday’s practice, but he’s been operating that way for weeks now. Barring a change, he should be able to suit up Sunday.