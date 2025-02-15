Hi, Subscriber

49ers Land Former Browns 1st Round Pick in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome, San Francisco 49ers
Getty
Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome intercepts a pass during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a pivotal offseason. After a brutal 2024 campaign that led to a 6-11 record, San Francisco failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Now tasked with making the correct coaching staff and roster adjustments, general manager John Lynch has his sights set on one thing: winning a Super Bowl. With that in mind, the 49ers have already experienced multiple coaching staff alterations, including the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. However, it is free agency and the NFL draft that will truly shape the potential of the team.

Whether it be key departures or acquisitions, the 49ers are in a great position to make a splash this offseason due to having 10 draft picks and an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, the 49ers should trade for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome.

49ers Trading for Greg Newsome?

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping for a renaissance on defense now that Saleh is back. The expectation is the team will improve the defensive line in the upcoming NFL Draft. Yet, the secondary cannot be forgotten. With cornerback Charvarius Ward likely leaving in free agency, San Francisco has a hole in their starting lineup. While the team will rely on freshly extended Deommodore Lenoir and second-year corner Renardo Green on base downs, they must find another viable starter. This is where Newsome comes into the equation.

“Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have a decision to make with their cornerback room. They have Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, and Greg Newsome,” wrote Ballentine. “All three have been good, but paying all three of them, probably, isn’t feasible. Newsome was the odd man out this year. He played fewer snaps and was mostly deployed in the slot. The Browns would be wise to move him for a draft pick, and San Francisco could give him an opportunity to play on the outside again.”

Newsome, a former first-round pick, played 13 games in 2024 and put together his worst season-long performance to date. However, it is his previous success that makes him a premier trade target. From 2021 to 2023, Newsome posted a 70.9 coverage and 88.8 passer rating allowed, Pro Football Focus. Newsome would have ranked third on the 49ers in both categories in 2024.

The question remains as to which Newsome will present himself: the consistent and sticky in-coverage cornerback shown in his first three seasons or the poor-tackling slot corner struggling to maintain his snap count? Oddly enough, Newsome’s downward trend in 2024 may make it easier to acquire him this offseason.

Newsome’s Trade Value

Newsome, entering his age 25 season, still has a lot of promise. However, with the Browns in a semi-organizational shift and trying to shed contracts, he could find himself on the chopping block. While he will not come free, his 2024 campaign saw his trade value take a tumble.

Ballentine suggests the San Francisco 49ers trade a 2025 third-round pick (99th overall) to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for cornerback Greg Newsome. The move would save Cleveland $13.3 million, according to Over the Cap. Meanwhile, Newsome becomes San Francisco’s starting nickel back and another youthful piece to a rejuvenated defense. He will play on his fifth-year option in 2025, but if San Francisco desires, they can extend him to lower any remaining cap hit.

Whether it be Newsome or another cornerback, the 49ers will surely be searching for starter in their secondary. Newsome provides youth and a history of strong performances that will please Saleh and head coach Kyle Shanahan. If all goes as planned, Newsome could even don Red and Gold long-term.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

