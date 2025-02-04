Hi, Subscriber

49ers Legend Jerry Rice Has Strong Message on Brock Purdy Contract

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is on the verge of securing a lucrative contract extension this offseason, positioning him among the NFL’s highest-paid players. The primary concern for the organization is determining Purdy’s placement among the league’s top earners and how the contract structure will impact the team’s salary cap in the coming years.

The 49ers have faced difficulties in recent years with drawn-out contract negotiations, often resulting in unwanted distractions during the offseason. NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice believes the franchise must avoid a repeat scenario when dealing with Purdy’s contract extension.

“They need to get it done now,” Rice stated during an interview on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. “They don’t want any distractions this year. I think they learned their lesson from last year. The best thing, if you feel like Brock Purdy is the quarterback of the Niners, get it done. Don’t let it linger into training camp and all of that.”

49ers Making the Right Investment?

However, Jerry Rice also emphasizes the need for careful evaluation before finalizing the deal. The 49ers must fully convince themselves that Purdy is their long-term solution before committing to a record-breaking contract.

“You got to be sure. You got to be positive.” Rice continues, “You cannot make a mistake like that if you don’t feel like this guy is completely what you need, because if you do that, there’s no coming back from that.”

Despite his caution, Jerry Rice expressed confidence that Purdy is the franchise quarterback San Francisco has been searching for.

“I believe, from just watching him, I believe he is the guy,” Rice continued. “He has taken us to the Super Bowl and done all of those things, and now, the 49ers just got to make sure they get this done before training camp.”

Brock Purdy’s Projected Contract and Impact

Many analysts predict that both the 49ers and Purdy’s representatives will prioritize finalizing a deal as early as possible, ideally before the start of the offseason program, to avoid any disruptions.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently projected that Purdy will sign a four-year, $196 million contract with $112 million guaranteed, making him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks.

“The 49ers do not hold a fifth-year option on Purdy because he was not a first-round pick,” Graziano wrote. “So if he played out the 2025 season, he’d be either an unrestricted free agent or (much more likely) a franchise tag recipient in 2026. Purdy has led the 49ers to two NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance as the top bargain of the past three seasons in the entire league. Surely, both sides agree that the time has come for a significant raise.”

This estimation has generated heated debates on social media, with opinions divided on whether the projected contract value is too high, too low, or just right.

Purdy’s performance in the 2024 season showcased his potential, though the team’s overall struggles were evident. He completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, the 49ers ended the season with a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

As negotiations continue, the San Francisco 49ers face a critical decision. Securing Purdy’s future with the franchise is a priority, but they must ensure that the deal is both fair and beneficial to the team’s long-term success. If handled correctly, Purdy’s contract could solidify the 49ers’ stability at the quarterback position for years to come.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

