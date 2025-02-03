Hi, Subscriber

49ers’ Legend Jerry Rice Sounds Off on Potential Myles Garrett Trade

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett, San Francisco 49ers, Jerry Rice
Getty
Cleveland Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett celebrates after sacking Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made headlines today by officially requesting a trade. While the Browns may be reluctant to trade Garrett, it is hard not to imagine what he could do playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Lining up opposite Nick Bosa, the duo would wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and give another bolt of energy on defense. The rejuvenation process started by striking a reunion with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Adding Garrett to the fray would continue the 49ers’ offseason plan of rebuilding their defense in hopes of reclaiming its vaunted form.

The price tag for Garrett will be high, but when a player of his caliber hits the market, all 31 teams will flock to the phones to make an offer. While San Francisco will have to sift through the crowded group of suitors, they have what many do not — exactly what Garrett is looking for.

The 49ers have the cap space to fit Garrett’s contract under the cap, but also the roster to instantly contend for a Super Bowl. Despite being bitten by the injury bug in 2024, San Francisco expects to bounce back. Acquiring the former 2023 defensive player of the year would go a long way to doing so.

Garrett’s trade request, combined with the 49ers being an ideal destination, led one NFL legend to chime on a potential trade between the two.

49ers’ Legend Chimes in on Garrett Trade Request

San Francisco 49ers’ legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice did not hesitate when asked about the possibility of Myles Garrett joining the 49ers.

“Man, that’s a dog. That’s a dog,” Rice said Monday morning on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. “Hey, that’s a no-brainer. If you can get that dog, you go get him because it’s only going to add to that defense. And you win championships with defense.

“I don’t care how potent your offense is and how many points you’re putting up, you’ve got to be able to stop the opponent, and he would be a great part to doing that.”

Garrett, 29, is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Coming off his seventh consecutive double-digit sack season, Garrett is instantly the top name on the trade market. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was even an MVP finalist that same season. In just eight seasons, Garrett has accumulated 102.5 sacks, good for eighth on the NFL active sack leader list.

Pairing him with Nick Bosa is a no-brainer as Jerry Rice said. Combined, they would have 163 sacks, 11 Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and both have been MVP finalists.

Can San Francisco Afford Garrett?

What the Browns are willing to accept for Myles Garrett is unknown. Some speculate it could take three first-round draft picks. Meanwhile, one NFL general manager believes one first-round pick and something more should do it, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The latter is a deal San Francisco could do with relative ease. They have 10 draft picks this season and could part way with Deebo Samuel, Leonard Floyd, or former second-round pick Drake Jackson to up the ante. 

Even Garrett’s salary is doable for the 49ers. He is currently under contract for two more years, worth $50 million. Any team acquiring Garrett will be on the hook for $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026, but none of which contain guaranteed money. 

San Francisco could acquire Garrett and then immediately extend him to erase part of the four void years in his deal and lower his remaining cap hits. While complicated, the 49ers have been doing it all their star player contracts for years. Not to mention, the 49ers can extend Fred Warner and George Kittle, adding more cap space to their current $48 million total, according to Over the Cap.

To further echo Jerry Rice’s point, if there ever was a slam dunk move for the San Francisco 49ers to make, it is acquiring Myles Garrett.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers’ Legend Jerry Rice Sounds Off on Potential Myles Garrett Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x