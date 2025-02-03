49ers’ Legend Jerry Rice Sounds Off on Potential Myles Garrett Trade

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett made headlines today by officially requesting a trade. While the Browns may be reluctant to trade Garrett, it is hard not to imagine what he could do playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Lining up opposite Nick Bosa, the duo would wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks and give another bolt of energy on defense. The rejuvenation process started by striking a reunion with defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Adding Garrett to the fray would continue the 49ers’ offseason plan of rebuilding their defense in hopes of reclaiming its vaunted form.

The price tag for Garrett will be high, but when a player of his caliber hits the market, all 31 teams will flock to the phones to make an offer. While San Francisco will have to sift through the crowded group of suitors, they have what many do not — exactly what Garrett is looking for.

The 49ers have the cap space to fit Garrett’s contract under the cap, but also the roster to instantly contend for a Super Bowl. Despite being bitten by the injury bug in 2024, San Francisco expects to bounce back. Acquiring the former 2023 defensive player of the year would go a long way to doing so.

Garrett’s trade request, combined with the 49ers being an ideal destination, led one NFL legend to chime on a potential trade between the two.

49ers’ Legend Chimes in on Garrett Trade Request

San Francisco 49ers’ legend and NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice did not hesitate when asked about the possibility of Myles Garrett joining the 49ers.

“Man, that’s a dog. That’s a dog,” Rice said Monday morning on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. “Hey, that’s a no-brainer. If you can get that dog, you go get him because it’s only going to add to that defense. And you win championships with defense.

“I don’t care how potent your offense is and how many points you’re putting up, you’ve got to be able to stop the opponent, and he would be a great part to doing that.”

Garrett, 29, is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Coming off his seventh consecutive double-digit sack season, Garrett is instantly the top name on the trade market. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, won the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, and was even an MVP finalist that same season. In just eight seasons, Garrett has accumulated 102.5 sacks, good for eighth on the NFL active sack leader list.

Pairing him with Nick Bosa is a no-brainer as Jerry Rice said. Combined, they would have 163 sacks, 11 Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro selections, two Defensive Player of the Year awards, and both have been MVP finalists.

Can San Francisco Afford Garrett?

What the Browns are willing to accept for Myles Garrett is unknown. Some speculate it could take three first-round draft picks. Meanwhile, one NFL general manager believes one first-round pick and something more should do it, according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

The latter is a deal San Francisco could do with relative ease. They have 10 draft picks this season and could part way with Deebo Samuel, Leonard Floyd, or former second-round pick Drake Jackson to up the ante.

Even Garrett’s salary is doable for the 49ers. He is currently under contract for two more years, worth $50 million. Any team acquiring Garrett will be on the hook for $19.8 million in 2025 and $25 million in 2026, but none of which contain guaranteed money.

San Francisco could acquire Garrett and then immediately extend him to erase part of the four void years in his deal and lower his remaining cap hits. While complicated, the 49ers have been doing it all their star player contracts for years. Not to mention, the 49ers can extend Fred Warner and George Kittle, adding more cap space to their current $48 million total, according to Over the Cap.

To further echo Jerry Rice’s point, if there ever was a slam dunk move for the San Francisco 49ers to make, it is acquiring Myles Garrett.