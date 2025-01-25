49ers Legend Makes Eye-Opening Suggestion for Brock Purdy

NFL Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes quarterback Brock Purdy has the potential to elevate his game by utilizing his legs more effectively. Speaking on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” show, Young expressed his view that designed runs should become a more significant part of Purdy’s arsenal.

“I said during the season a couple of times, I think Kyle [Shanahan] should call RPOs for Brock,” Young stated. “We should put him on the run out of the huddle where he’s going to carry it. The threat he needs to bring, we understand the processing power.” Young continued, “He can do 80 percent of what Jayden [Daniels] is doing with his legs.”

Young’s remarks highlighted the value of quarterbacks who can threaten defenses not just with their arms but also with their feet. He referenced standout mobile quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts as examples of players who embody the dual-threat abilities needed for success in today’s NFL.

Mobility: The Key to Modern Quarterbacking

Steve Young underscored that mobility is no longer optional for quarterbacks aiming for deep playoff runs. “I think you have to call plays for it. You have to threaten the line of scrimmage every time if you’re going to go to the Super Bowl,” Young explained. “It feels like, obviously, into the future, you have to have a quarterback that’s going to threaten the line of scrimmage every time they take the ball into their hands.”

Purdy demonstrated his running ability this past season, setting career highs in carries (66), rushing yards (323), and rushing touchdowns (5). His 4.9 yards per carry showcased his effectiveness in designed and improvised runs. While Purdy’s numbers fall short of Daniels’ staggering 148 carries for 891 yards, Young sees room for growth.

“Every time I watch the playoffs, it reminded me of that truth again,” Young said. He believes Purdy has the tools to add mobility to his already impressive skill set as a passer, provided the 49ers design plays to take advantage of his athleticism.

Balancing Risk and Reward

One challenge to integrating more runs for Purdy is managing the injury risk. Purdy’s 2024 season ended prematurely when he suffered a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation during a December game against the Detroit Lions. With the quarterback already facing health concerns, the 49ers must weigh the benefits of more designed runs against the potential risks.

Despite the concerns, Young remains optimistic. With star running back Christian McCaffrey set to return for the 2025 season, the 49ers have an opportunity to add creative run-pass option (RPO) plays to their offensive playbook. The team finished 14th in scoring last season, and additional mobility from Purdy could give them the edge they need to contend.

As Steve Young concluded, “It’s about risk more because the ball’s in his hands at the end of the play more often, and that’s risky. But I think it has to happen.” For the San Francisco 49ers to remain competitive in an evolving NFL, unlocking Brock Purdy’s full potential may be the key.