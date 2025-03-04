49ers Legend Steve Young Makes Pivotal Call on Brock Purdy Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are widely expected to make quarterback Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. However, fans and analysts continue to debate whether Purdy deserves compensation like an elite quarterback. Despite the uncertainty, Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young is adamant about one thing—the 49ers have little choice but to commit to Purdy financially.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Young acknowledged that Purdy may lack some of the traditional traits associated with elite franchise quarterbacks, such as top-tier mobility or a powerful arm. However, Young emphasized that Purdy compensates for these shortcomings with exceptional field awareness and processing ability. Given the difficulty of finding a reliable quarterback, Young argued that the 49ers must secure Purdy rather than risk starting over.

Steve Young also suggested that while contract negotiations may not be seamless, he has no doubt about the final outcome. “It gets done. It has to get done. There are no alternatives out there,” he stated firmly. Young pointed out that in today’s league, stability at the quarterback position is critical for sustained success, and Purdy has demonstrated enough reliability to warrant the investment.

Brock Purdy’s Value Beyond Athleticism

Although Purdy may not possess the most physical gifts as a quarterback in the league, Young still believes Purdy presents a legitimate challenge to opposing defenses. His ability to make quick decisions and execute plays effectively sets him apart.

“If Brock is 80% of that, he can threaten, he can move around, he can do all the things you do, and he can process as well as anybody,” Young explained. In today’s NFL, quarterbacks with strong decision-making skills and a deep understanding of the game are invaluable, making Purdy’s skill set a significant asset for the 49ers.

Beyond his individual skills, Purdy has shown a strong ability to lead his teammates and maintain composure in high-pressure situations. His leadership qualities add another dimension to his value, making him more than just a system quarterback. For a team built around a dynamic offense, having a consistent and intelligent leader at the helm is crucial. Knowing the 49ers are in a re-tooling process, locking up Purdy is a necessity.

Could the 49ers Look at Alternate Options?

Some have suggested that the 49ers could opt for a cheaper alternative, such as Sam Darnold. After serving as Purdy’s backup in 2023, Darnold had an impressive 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, fueling speculation that he could return to San Francisco at a lower cost. However, Young dismissed this possibility, stating that such a move would only occur under extraordinary circumstances.

“Something would have to go haywire for something like that to happen,” Young asserted. Given the challenges of finding a reliable quarterback in today’s NFL, Young believes the 49ers should not take unnecessary risks by parting ways with Purdy.

Ultimately, Steve Young’s stance is clear: the San Francisco 49ers must find a way to secure Brock Purdy’s future with the team. Regardless of whether people universally regard Purdy as elite, his performance and leadership have earned him a lucrative contract. With few viable alternatives available, the 49ers have little choice but to invest in their current quarterback and build around him for the future. Especially now that Deebo Samuel is no longer on the team.