49ers Linked to 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Ahead of NFL Season

While rookies have already reported, the San Francisco 49ers will begin full-team training camp on July 26.

However, several intriguing free agents remain on the open market, and Bleacher Report ranked the top available players while highlighting some logical landing spots.

49ers Linked to Former Super Bowl Champion

The 49ers have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but there are still some areas they could look to improve before the season begins.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox identified two-time Super Bowl champion and 12-year NFL veteran Kyle Van Noy as a potential ideal fit for San Francisco, especially after Van Noy publicly expressed his desire to play alongside Fred Warner.

“I really would like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy said back in May on “Up & Adams.” “I think they’ve got something cooking over there; I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that [and] I get that. But I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy. And I think they’ve got something cooking over there.”

Van Noy Wants Another Shot

Van Noy was a Pro Bowler just two years ago in 2024 and recorded 23.5 sacks across his three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. At 35 years old, he still believes he has plenty left in the tank.

“I think right now it’s about being on a competitive team and having an opportunity to make it to that last game,” Van Noy said in July 6 interview SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“That’s definitely on my mind. I have a lot of juice left. I definitely could still be a starter in the NFL, but whatever role is carved out for me, I’m ready to roll. I’ve never been more excited for another opportunity.”

“Having an opportunity and a chance to make it to that last game is definitely on my mind.” Guest host & LB Kyle Van Noy discussed how he’s approaching free agency. 📻 https://t.co/GXMOh8hq4N#NFLFreeAgency | @KVN_03 pic.twitter.com/sWJdUIPSIg — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) July 6, 2026

Van Noy’s NFL Career

Van Noy has been a plug-and-play linebacker throughout his NFL career, providing value everywhere he’s played.

The Detroit Lions drafted him in the second round, and he spent two and a half seasons with the team before they traded him to the New England Patriots. That’s where he found his footing and helped the franchise win Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

In 173 career games, Van Noy has recorded 561 tackles, 102 quarterback hits, 74 tackles for loss, and 57.0 sacks.