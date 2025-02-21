49ers Lose Key Assistant to NFC South Opponent

The New Orleans Saints are finalizing their coaching staff under new head coach Kellen Moore, with former San Francisco 49ers’ assistant Brandon Staley set to take over as defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Staley’s hiring had been anticipated since Moore was appointed as head coach on February 11. Rapoport previously reported that Staley interviewed with the Saints earlier in the week, and the team moved quickly to secure him for the role. Additionally, Staley and Moore have prior experience together from their time with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023, where Staley was head coach and Moore was offensive coordinator.

With the Saints looking to bounce back after another disappointing season, Moore and Staley will create a more disciplined and effective team on both sides of the ball.

Staley’s Coaching Career and Time with the 49ers

Brandon Staley’s NFL coaching journey began as a linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears from 2017 to 2018 and the Denver Broncos in 2019. His rise accelerated in 2020 when the Los Angeles Rams hired him as defensive coordinator. That season, Staley’s defense dominated the league, ranking first in total yards allowed, points allowed, and passing yards allowed, while finishing third in rushing defense. His success in Los Angeles propelled him into a head coaching opportunity with the Chargers in 2021.

Despite an initial playoff appearance in 2022, Staley’s tenure with the Chargers was rocky. The team struggled with inconsistency, and after starting the 2023 season with a 5-9 record, he was fired following a Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following his departure, Staley joined Kyle Shanahan’s staff in 2024 as an assistant head coach with the San Francisco 49ers. Staley served as assistant head coach and nickel backs coach under defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, who the team fired after the season. The 49ers shortly considered Staley for the defensive coordinator position, but they ultimately hired Robert Saleh instead, leaving Staley open to explore other opportunities.

Staley’s experience as both a head coach and a defensive coordinator makes him a valuable addition to Moore’s staff, providing leadership and knowledge that could help reshape the Saints’ defense.

A New Challenge in New Orleans

Staley’s hiring signals a fresh start for the New Orleans Saints defense that struggled in 2024. New Orleans ranked 19th in points allowed and a dismal 30th in total yards allowed, marking their worst defensive performance since 2016. The Saints have missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, their longest postseason drought since a five-year stretch from 2001 to 2005.

With Moore at the helm and Staley in charge of the defense, New Orleans hopes to turn things around in 2025. If Staley can replicate the defensive dominance he achieved with the Rams in 2020, the Saints could make a serious push for playoff contention.

Staley’s return to a defensive coordinator role gives him a chance to re-establish his reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. For the Saints, his arrival represents a step toward rebuilding a once-elite defense and restoring the franchise’s winning culture. His success in previous roles suggests he has the ability to make a lasting impact in New Orleans.