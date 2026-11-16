The San Francisco 49ers secured their eighth win of the season on Sunday after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 in an offensive shootout.

However, if there’s one coach you want in an offensively driven game, it’s 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Few coaches match his ability as a play caller, which he has demonstrated throughout his 10 seasons in San Francisco. The 49ers hired Shanahan in 2017 after he held multiple offensive coordinator roles.

49ers Make Announcement on Shanahan

On Monday, following Sunday’s win, the team announced that Shanahan had officially reached 90 regular-season wins. That makes him just the third coach in franchise history to reach the milestone.

He joins George Seifert, who recorded 98 wins, and Bill Walsh, who finished with 92. Shanahan is now closing in on Walsh’s mark and could surpass him this season. He’s also chasing Seifert’s record to become the winningest head coach in 49ers regular-season history.

“Moving on up,” the 49ers posted.

Moving on up 📈 @SAP | #FTTB https://t.co/I8aSy8qGVt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2026

49ers Fans React on Social Media

“Shout out to Kyle,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “If we can figure out how to stay healthy, we can win it all this year.”

Another person wrote, “Add in 9 playoff wins and he is sitting at 99 total (reg & post season) wins. Let’s get to 100 on Sunday night.”

“If not for the losses during 2017 season rebuild year and 2018 jimmy G injury lost season, it would be higher. Same with 2020,2024 and almost 2025.”

Shanahan’s Time With 49ers

Through more than 150 regular-season games in his 10 seasons in San Francisco, Shanahan now holds a 90-68 record, giving him a .567 winning percentage.

He’s also found success in the playoffs, going 9-5 and leading the team to two Super Bowl appearances, although the 49ers fell short in both.

Shanahan’s won three division titles and could capture his fourth NFC West title this season if the standings hold. The 49ers currently hold a three-game cushion over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, who are both 6-4.