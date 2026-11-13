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49ers Make Injury Announcement on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Cowboys Game

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San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver #5 Mike Evans speaks to the media at AAMI Park in Melbourne on September 7, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP via Getty Images) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media as the team held its final practice before traveling to Dallas.

Shanahan provided injury updates on several players whose statuses remain in question, including veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

49ers Officially Rule Out Evans

For the third straight game, Evans will not take the field for the 49ers as he continues to deal with Achilles tendinitis.

This was expected given Shanahan’s comments throughout the week and the fact that Evans didn’t practice at all. However, the team has now officially ruled him out for this weekend.

The 49ers consider Evans week-to-week, but he is reportedly trending in the right direction, which could open the door for his return in Week 11.

“It’s been going well. I’m sure if this were the last game or something, he’d be able to go out there,” Shanahan said on Friday. “But we’re just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. It’s going in the right direction.”

Other Injury Updates for 49ers

At the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel, who returned to practice this week after missing the last four games, is reportedly good to go and off the injury report, which is a major addition back into the offense.

Also, newcomer Keenan Allen will play despite the 49ers acquiring him in a trade on Tuesday.

Several other players will enter the weekend with questionable designations, and the team will make final decisions on their availability Saturday or Sunday.

Those players include cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir (foot), Renardo Green (back), Upton Stout (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (adductor), offensive tackle Trent Williams (shoulder), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee).

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Make Injury Announcement on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Cowboys Game

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