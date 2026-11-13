49ers Make Injury Announcement on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Cowboys Game

The San Francisco 49ers are 7-1 entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media as the team held its final practice before traveling to Dallas.

Shanahan provided injury updates on several players whose statuses remain in question, including veteran wide receiver Mike Evans.

49ers Officially Rule Out Evans

For the third straight game, Evans will not take the field for the 49ers as he continues to deal with Achilles tendinitis.

This was expected given Shanahan’s comments throughout the week and the fact that Evans didn’t practice at all. However, the team has now officially ruled him out for this weekend.

The 49ers consider Evans week-to-week, but he is reportedly trending in the right direction, which could open the door for his return in Week 11.

“It’s been going well. I’m sure if this were the last game or something, he’d be able to go out there,” Shanahan said on Friday. “But we’re just trying to make sure it fully heals so it doesn’t act up again. It’s going in the right direction.”

Kyle Shanahan says Mike Evans’ recovery is progressing well despite him being out this week. If this were the Niners last game, “he’d be able to go out there.” Keenan Allen had a good week at practice and will have a role in the Niners offense against Dallas on Sunday. https://t.co/OlhaL5AL9J — KNBR (@KNBR) November 13, 2026

Other Injury Updates for 49ers

At the wide receiver position, Deebo Samuel, who returned to practice this week after missing the last four games, is reportedly good to go and off the injury report, which is a major addition back into the offense.

Also, newcomer Keenan Allen will play despite the 49ers acquiring him in a trade on Tuesday.

Several other players will enter the weekend with questionable designations, and the team will make final decisions on their availability Saturday or Sunday.

Those players include cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir (foot), Renardo Green (back), Upton Stout (shoulder) and Nate Hobbs (adductor), offensive tackle Trent Williams (shoulder), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (knee) and defensive tackle C.J. West (knee).