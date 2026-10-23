San Francisco 49ers Make Nick Bosa Injury Announcement Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers enter Sunday’s Week 7 contest against the Atlanta Falcons with a 6-0 record.

San Francisco remains one of just three unbeaten teams in the NFL, but they’ll face a hungry Atlanta team looking to snap its losing streak and improve its 2-4 record.

49ers Make Nick Bosa Announcement

One of the notable injuries the 49ers are dealing with is pass rusher Nick Bosa, who’s been out since tweaking his calf in Week 3.

Two weeks ago, Bosa said he was “optimistic” that he would be able to take the field against the Washington Commanders. That game took place Monday night, but Bosa did not play.

His status won’t change for Sunday, either, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has officially ruled him out against the Falcons.

“I just think he was a bit too optimistic especially for Bosa cause he’s pretty accurate, he doesn’t say stuff like that unless it’s accurate and I just think it surprised him,” Shanahan said Friday after practice. “He worked out after he said that to you guys, and the next day he was sore, which surprised all of us, and that was not a great sign especially playing on turf, I just think he was too optimistic.”

#49ers Kyle Shanahan was asked about Nick Bosa telling reporters he was optimistic about playing against Washington and why he’s still out: “I just think he was a bit too optimistic especially for Bosa cause he’s pretty accurate, he doesn’t say stuff like that unless it’s accurate and I just think it surprised him. He worked out after he said that to you guys, and the next day he was sore, which surprised all of us, and that was not a great sign especially playing on turf, I just think he was too optimistic.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 23, 2026

Other Notable 49ers Injuries

Bosa won’t be the only 49ers star sidelined, as Shanahan also announced that veteran wide receivers Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday’s game.

Linebackers Garret Wallow and Luke Gifford, along with safety Marques Sigle, will also miss the game.

The 49ers do have some positive injury news, though. The team expects to activate veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk, who signed with San Francisco this offseason and has spent the season on injured reserve. Kirk will make his season debut Sunday, giving the 49ers another option at receiver with Evans set to miss his first game of the year.