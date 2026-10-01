49ers Make Sudden Brandin Cooks Decision Ahead of Broncos Game

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at home as they look to improve to 4-0 on the young NFL season.

However, the 49ers are dealing with a range of injuries, especially at wide receiver. With veteran Mike Evans’ status unknown after he left Week 3’s matchup against the Arizona Cardinals with a rib injury, San Francisco made several roster moves at the position on Thursday.

49ers Make Brandin Cooks Decision

After signing veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the practice squad on Sept. 22, the 49ers are finally calling him up to the active roster.

The 49ers announced that Cooks will join the 53-man roster and that they signed 30-year-old WR Malik Turner to the practice squad to fill Cooks’ previous spot.

San Francisco also released WR and special teams specialist KhaDarel Hodge.

Via 49ers on X: “The #49ers announced they have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, signed WR Malik Turner to the team’s practice squad and released WR KhaDarel Hodge.”

The #49ers announced they have promoted WR Brandin Cooks to the active roster, signed WR Malik Turner to the team’s practice squad and released WR KhaDarel Hodge. 📰: https://t.co/Oo2PkyPc3N pic.twitter.com/PLLPz8qJ83 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 1, 2026

Cooks’ NFL Career

After the New Orleans Saints drafted Cooks in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, he carved out an impressive career that has spanned 12 seasons.

His most productive years came in New Orleans, but he also had brief stints with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

Over the course of his 12 years in the league, Cooks has hauled in 734 receptions for 9,811 yards, just under 200 yards away from reaching the 10,000-yard mark. He has also recorded 60 touchdowns and six seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.