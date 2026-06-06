49ers Get Maxx Crosby Trade Proposal After Myles Garrett News

The San Francisco 49ers might need to make another major move if they want to keep up with their NFC West brethren.

As good as the 49ers are constructed, they’ll be in an absolute battle just to maintain pace in their division due to their two division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. The Rams just made a major move for reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, easily the biggest move of the offseason. That’s after a season in which they came within a possession of beating the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks return most of their core from winning the Super Bowl — with the exception of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker — as they aim to repeat as champs.

In a proposed hypothetical trade scenario by Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay, the 49ers would acquire Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby for a collection of draft picks, including 2027 first and third-round draft picks along with a 2028 third-round draft pick.

Crosby had previously been traded earlier in the offseason to the Baltimore Ravens, but that trade was nullified due to Crosby failing a physical. The previous deal would have seen Crosby traded to the Ravens for two first-round picks.

“An organization like the San Francisco 49ers, who appear to be a piece or two away from making yet another Super Bowl run, could offer a first-round pick plus additional compensation for Crosby,” said Kay. “He may not net Vegas another set of first-rounders after failing Baltimore’s physical because of health concerns, but some Day 2 picks could be enough to get the Raiders to move on from Crosby for a second time this offseason.”

Why Maxx Crosby Being Traded Would Make Sense

Garrett wasn’t the only star traded recently as former Philadelphia Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. Brown had showed displeasure over his role in the offense during the 2025 season, eventually paving the way for the trade to the Patriots in the offseason.

Prior to Crosby’s trade to the Ravens, the star edge rusher had been linked to trade rumors. Those trade rumors eventually proved to be trade when the Raiders attempted to trade the five-time Pro Bowler.

During a recent open OTA session, Crosby was ready to move on from the fact that the Raiders were ready to trade him.

“I don’t really want to talk about that, to be honest,” Crosby said. “It was a long time ago. A lot of things I learned about what’s going on, what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things, you can’t really anticipate a lot. But ultimately, I’ve been through a lot in my life. It’s nothing to me. It is what it is. I’m here. I want to be here. And I’m excited to be here.”

Why The 49ers Need A Maxx Crosby Type of Trade to Maintain Pace

Despite his season ending early due to eventual meniscus surgery, Crosby still posted a Pro Bowl campaign with 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss. He also notched his first career interception.

If the Niners were able to pair Crosby with former Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, San Francisco could very well be looking eye to eye with the Rams as potential Super Bowl favorites.