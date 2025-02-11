49ers May Be Forced to Settle in Deebo Samuel Trade Talks

Deebo Samuel’s recent trade request has the San Francisco 49ers wondering what could have been and what the future holds.

In 2022, the New York Jets were prepared to offer the San Francisco 49ers a significant trade package for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The proposed deal included the 10th overall pick and a fifth-round selection in exchange for Samuel and a second-round pick. Similarly, the Detroit Lions reportedly offered multiple selections, including a first and third-round pick, for the dynamic playmaker. At the time, Samuel was coming off an electrifying 2021 campaign, where he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. His ability to impact games both as a receiver and rusher made him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. However, the landscape has drastically shifted since then.

Samuel’s Decline Production and Trade Value

Following his breakout 2021 season, Samuel’s production has steadily declined. In the most recent season, he recorded just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, marking his least productive year since his injury-plagued 2020 campaign. Once known for his versatility, Samuel’s rushing effectiveness also took a hit, as he averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry—significantly down from the 6.1 yards per carry he posted in 2023. This downturn in performance has had a direct impact on his trade value.

Given these factors, the 49ers no longer anticipate receiving offers anywhere near what teams were willing to pay in 2022. Despite this, with Samuel reportedly seeking a move away from San Francisco, the organization has granted him permission to explore trade opportunities.

ESPN’s 49ers reporter, Nick Wagoner, suggests that the return package for Samuel would be considerably lower than the offers from two years ago. Compounding the issue is a looming $15.4 million option bonus due to Samuel on March 22, making a trade even more complicated.

49ers Future Without Deebo Samuel

While moving on from a talent like Samuel is not a simple decision, the 49ers have taken steps to prepare for a future without him. The franchise selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last year’s NFL draft, demonstrating their intent to strengthen the position. Additionally, they secured Brandon Aiyuk with a long-term contract extension before the 2024 season, further solidifying their receiving corps.

Despite Samuel’s declining numbers, the 49ers still hold him in high regard. Internally, the organization remains fond of the receiver’s skill set, but they appear open to exploring a trade if the right opportunity arises. Whether or not Samuel finds a new home before the start of the next season remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—the days of blockbuster trade offers for the once-dominant playmaker are over.

With Samuel likely done in San Francisco, Wagoner lists three potential veteran receivers the 49ers could look to target in free agency.

“…midlevel veteran free agents along the lines of Robert Woods, Darius Slayton, or Amari Cooper would make sense for depth and to provide stability until Aiyuk is ready to return.”

While Cooper is the most accomplished of the three, Slayton may provide the best production value, while Woods is an aging veteran coming off his worst career season. However San Francisco plays the offseason, they are going to need to add another receiver in hopes of offsetting Samuel’s inevitable departure.