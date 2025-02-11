Hi, Subscriber

49ers May Be Forced to Settle in Deebo Samuel Trade Talks

  • 139 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel
Getty
San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Deebo Samuel warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

Deebo Samuel’s recent trade request has the San Francisco 49ers wondering what could have been and what the future holds.

In 2022, the New York Jets were prepared to offer the San Francisco 49ers a significant trade package for wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The proposed deal included the 10th overall pick and a fifth-round selection in exchange for Samuel and a second-round pick. Similarly, the Detroit Lions reportedly offered multiple selections, including a first and third-round pick, for the dynamic playmaker. At the time, Samuel was coming off an electrifying 2021 campaign, where he amassed 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 total touchdowns. His ability to impact games both as a receiver and rusher made him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. However, the landscape has drastically shifted since then.

Samuel’s Decline Production and Trade Value

Following his breakout 2021 season, Samuel’s production has steadily declined. In the most recent season, he recorded just 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, marking his least productive year since his injury-plagued 2020 campaign. Once known for his versatility, Samuel’s rushing effectiveness also took a hit, as he averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carry—significantly down from the 6.1 yards per carry he posted in 2023. This downturn in performance has had a direct impact on his trade value.

Given these factors, the 49ers no longer anticipate receiving offers anywhere near what teams were willing to pay in 2022. Despite this, with Samuel reportedly seeking a move away from San Francisco, the organization has granted him permission to explore trade opportunities.

ESPN’s 49ers reporter, Nick Wagoner, suggests that the return package for Samuel would be considerably lower than the offers from two years ago. Compounding the issue is a looming $15.4 million option bonus due to Samuel on March 22, making a trade even more complicated.

49ers Future Without Deebo Samuel

While moving on from a talent like Samuel is not a simple decision, the 49ers have taken steps to prepare for a future without him. The franchise selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round of last year’s NFL draft, demonstrating their intent to strengthen the position. Additionally, they secured Brandon Aiyuk with a long-term contract extension before the 2024 season, further solidifying their receiving corps.

Despite Samuel’s declining numbers, the 49ers still hold him in high regard. Internally, the organization remains fond of the receiver’s skill set, but they appear open to exploring a trade if the right opportunity arises. Whether or not Samuel finds a new home before the start of the next season remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—the days of blockbuster trade offers for the once-dominant playmaker are over.

With Samuel likely done in San Francisco, Wagoner lists three potential veteran receivers the 49ers could look to target in free agency.

“…midlevel veteran free agents along the lines of Robert WoodsDarius Slayton, or Amari Cooper would make sense for depth and to provide stability until Aiyuk is ready to return.”

While Cooper is the most accomplished of the three, Slayton may provide the best production value, while Woods is an aging veteran coming off his worst career season. However San Francisco plays the offseason, they are going to need to add another receiver in hopes of offsetting Samuel’s inevitable departure.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, ,

San Francisco 49ers Players

Israel Abanikanda's headshot I. Abanikanda
Brandon Aiyuk's headshot B. Aiyuk
Isaac Alarcon's headshot I. Alarcon
Brandon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Evan Anderson's headshot E. Anderson
Tre Avery's headshot T. Avery
Aaron Banks's headshot A. Banks
Alex Barrett's headshot A. Barrett
Ben Bartch's headshot B. Bartch
Robert Beal's headshot R. Beal
Tatum Bethune's headshot T. Bethune
Nick Bosa's headshot N. Bosa
Jake Brendel's headshot J. Brendel
Ji'Ayir Brown's headshot J. Brown
Spencer Burford's headshot S. Burford
De'Vondre Campbell's headshot D. Campbell
Maliek Collins's headshot M. Collins
Chris Conley's headshot C. Conley
Jacob Cowing's headshot J. Cowing
Khalil Davis's headshot K. Davis
Kalia Davis's headshot K. Davis
Joshua Dobbs's headshot J. Dobbs
Jordan Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Jon Feliciano's headshot J. Feliciano
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles's headshot D. Flannigan-Fowles
Leonard Floyd's headshot L. Floyd
Russell Gage's headshot R. Gage
Jonathan Garvin's headshot J. Garvin
Tashaun Gipson's headshot T. Gipson
Kevin Givens's headshot K. Givens
Jalen Graham's headshot J. Graham
Renardo Green's headshot R. Green
Dre Greenlaw's headshot D. Greenlaw
Yetur Gross-Matos's headshot Y. Gross-Matos
Isaac Guerendo's headshot I. Guerendo
Sebastian Gutierrez's headshot S. Gutierrez
Javon Hargrave's headshot J. Hargrave
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Matt Hennessy's headshot M. Hennessy
Isaiah Hodgins's headshot I. Hodgins
Talanoa Hufanga's headshot T. Hufanga
Tarron Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Drake Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Jauan Jennings's headshot J. Jennings
Zack Johnson's headshot Z. Johnson
Quindell Johnson's headshot Q. Johnson
Kyle Juszczyk's headshot K. Juszczyk
George Kittle's headshot G. Kittle
Deommodore Lenoir's headshot D. Lenoir
Chase Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Darrell Luter's headshot D. Luter
Jaylen Mahoney's headshot J. Mahoney
Jordan Mason's headshot J. Mason
Christian McCaffrey's headshot C. McCaffrey
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jalen McKenzie's headshot J. McKenzie
Colton McKivitz's headshot C. McKivitz
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jake Moody's headshot J. Moody
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Tanner Mordecai's headshot T. Mordecai
Malik Mustapha's headshot M. Mustapha
Drake Nugent's headshot D. Nugent
Pat O'Donnell's headshot P. O'Donnell
George Odum's headshot G. Odum
Sam Okuayinonu's headshot S. Okuayinonu
Terique Owens's headshot T. Owens
Ricky Pearsall's headshot R. Pearsall
Taybor Pepper's headshot T. Pepper
Austen Pleasants's headshot A. Pleasants
Mason Pline's headshot M. Pline
Dominick Puni's headshot D. Puni
Brock Purdy's headshot B. Purdy
Curtis Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Deebo Samuel's headshot D. Samuel
Eric Saubert's headshot E. Saubert
Patrick Taylor's headshot P. Taylor
Trent Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Jake Tonges's headshot J. Tonges
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Fred Warner's headshot F. Warner
DaShaun White's headshot D. White
Trent Williams's headshot T. Williams
Brayden Willis's headshot B. Willis
Dee Winters's headshot D. Winters
Mitch Wishnowsky's headshot M. Wishnowsky
Rock Ya-Sin's headshot R. Ya-Sin
Isaac Yiadom's headshot I. Yiadom
Nick Zakelj's headshot N. Zakelj

Comments

49ers May Be Forced to Settle in Deebo Samuel Trade Talks

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x