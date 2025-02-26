49ers Met with Top Defensive Line Prospect at NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is one of the most anticipated events of the offseason, as top prospects showcase their skills for scouts and executives ahead of the draft. However, beyond the athletic testing, teams are allowed to formally interview up to 45 collegiate prospects. Ranging from potential top 10 picks to seventh-round steals, each NFL team is doing their due-diligence to secure the best players in each round. Among them are the San Francisco 49ers, who have the number 11th pick in this year’s NFL Draft. While not a common draft position based on their recent playoff success, the 49ers have an opportunity to acquire one of the league’s highest-graded college prospects.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen confirmed he met with the San Francisco 49ers during this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

“He grew up a fan of the 49ers and especially liked Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman,” Maiocco reported.

Walter Nolen: Dominant Draft Prospect

Walter Nolen is an exceptional talent on the defensive line, combining strength and agility to disrupt opposing offenses. His presence could bolster a San Francisco defensive unit looking for reinforcements.

Over his college career, Nolen amassed 114 tackles, including 26 for a loss, along with 11.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and one forced fumble. In his final two seasons—one at Texas A&M and the other at Ole Miss—he registered 10.5 sacks, proving his ability to pressure quarterbacks and stop the run effectively.

Scouts have praised Nolen’s versatility, noting his ability to play multiple positions along the defensive line. His blend of explosiveness and technique allows him to be effective against both the pass and run, making him a well-rounded prospect. Additionally, his ability to absorb double teams and create opportunities for teammates is a valuable asset for any defensive scheme.

Nolen’s 2024 campaign was particularly noteworthy. He recorded 48 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and three passes defensed. His impact in the run game was significant, earning him a 91.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus. This mark ranked second nationally among defensive linemen, trailing only Michigan’s Mason Graham, who earned a 92.6 grade.

His performance at the combine will play a crucial role in determining his draft stock. If he impresses in drills and team interviews, he could cement himself as a top prospect in the upcoming draft. Teams looking for a game-changer on the defensive line will likely have him high on their draft boards.

Nolen’s Potential Fit with the 49ers

The 49ers hold the 11th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduled for Thursday, April 24, at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With a need for defensive line reinforcements, San Francisco could strongly consider Nolen as a potential first-round selection.

San Francisco has historically built its defense around dominant interior linemen, and Nolen fits that mold perfectly. Pairing him with established veterans, such as Nick Bosa, could create a formidable front that helps the team rebuild its reputation as one of the league’s toughest defensive units. His combination of size, strength, and football IQ makes him an intriguing option for a team seeking to enhance its defensive presence.

While other positions may also be a priority for the 49ers, Nolen’s ability to control the line of scrimmage and disrupt plays in the backfield makes him a compelling option as San Francisco looks to fortify its defensive foundation with Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator.

The 49ers also met with the following defensive lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine: