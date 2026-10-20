49ers Get Concerning Mike Evans Injury Update Amid Achilles Fears

The San Francisco 49ers wouldn’t have won Monday’s Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders without star wide receiver Mike Evans.

The six-time Pro Bowler caught three passes for 94 yards and was quarterback Brock Purdy’s clear go-to target when the offense needed a big play.

But Evans left Monday’s 23-17 win with 1:10 left in the second quarter after suffering an apparent Achilles injury.

Many feared Evans tore his Achilles, which would certainly end his season after just six games. 49ers insider Jennifer Lee Chan revealed some news on Evans’ injury prognosis that’s both good and bad news for 49ers fans.

Getty San Francisco 49ers WR Mike Evans is dealing with an Achilles injury

Moments after Monday’s game ended, Chan took to X to reveal the latest news she’s hearing regarding the severity of Evans’ injury status.

“Hearing #49ers WR Mike Evans’ Achilles is in tact but he will miss a little time. Potentially after the bye week if all things stay according to plan,” Chan posted on X.

The 49ers travel to Atlanta to play the Falcons next weekend and get their bye the week after.

It’s possible San Francisco sits Evans for that game, allowing him two weeks to rest before hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 8.

The 49ers are in desperate need of healthy wide receivers. Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling, Demarcus Robinson are all sidelined with various injuries, but the team is expected to get wide receiver Christian Kirk back next week.

San Francisco has been linked to several wide receiver trades over the last few weeks including Brian Thomas Jr. and Jerry Jeudy.