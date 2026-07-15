NFL Scout Has Bold Take on ‘Declining’ 49ers Star

Mike Evans may no longer be in his prime, but even at the age of 32, he can still be a big-time asset to an NFL offense.

ESPN on Wednesday released its seventh-annual rankings of the league’s top wide receivers, which saw Evans receive honorable mention.

NFL analyst Jeremy Fowler quoted on unnamed NFC scout, who described the San Francisco 49ers star as “timeless.”

“He’s declining, but he’s sort of timeless, still big and athletic and gets open,” the scout said. “Will be interesting to see how (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan utilizes him in different ways.”

Evans Tied NFL Record Held by Jerry Rice

Evans, a six-time Pro Bowler, signed a three-year contract worth up to $60.4 million with the 49ers in March.

Before hamstring and collarbone injuries cut short his 2025 season, Evans had a streak of 11 straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving. That tied Hall of Famer Jerry Rice for the longest streak in NFL history.

Evans finished with 30 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns in eight games.

In 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans had 866 catches for 13,052 yards. His 108 receiving touchdowns rank 10th all-time and second behind Davante Adams among active players.

Bengals’ Chase Topped List for 2nd Straight Year

ESPN’s rankings were compiled via feedback from anonymous NFL executives, coaches and scouts, plus research and film study by ESPN analyst Matt Bowen.

Cincinnati Bengals standout Ja’Marr Chase ranked atop the list for the second straight year, followed by Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown rounded out the top five receivers.

Altogether, 26 players — including, of course, Evans — received at least one vote.