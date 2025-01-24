49ers Named Ideal Landing Spot for Former 2nd-Round Pick

The San Francisco 49ers are listed as potential frontrunners to pursue Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who is expected to hit the open market this offseason. At 26 years old, Jenkins is seen as a promising option for teams looking to strengthen their offensive lines. According to Pro Football Focus analyst Mason Cameron, Jenkins would be an ideal addition to the 49ers’ roster.

Cameron highlights Jenkins’ strong performance in 2024 despite battling injuries saying, “His 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade stands as a career high for the 26-year-old guard after he allowed just a 3.8% pressure rate (also a career high).” The statistics underline Jenkins’ potential to solidify a critical position for the 49ers as they aim to improve protection for quarterback Brock Purdy.

San Francisco struggled last season. Facing significant injuries and gaps in the offensive line performance, it is clear they need upgrades. Jenkins, with his experience and ability, could bring much-needed stability. Pairing him with future Hall of Fame tackle Trent Williams could do wonders for San Francisco.

What Teven Jenkins Brings to the Table

The Chicago Bears drafted Teven Jenkins 39th overall in 2021. Since then, he has proven his talent and resilience despite dealing with recurring injuries throughout his career. His best pass-blocking performance in 2024, marked by a low 3.8 percent pressure rate, has made him one of the more appealing options in this offseason’s free-agent market.

At 26 years old, Jenkins offers a rare combination of youth and experience. While his injury history is a concern, his consistency when healthy makes him an attractive target for teams like the 49ers. For San Francisco, Jenkins could serve as the missing piece to solidify their offensive line. Not to mention, protecting the team’s future under Purdy.

Cameron noted the synergy Jenkins could bring to the 49ers’ line. With former second-round pick Aaron Banks an impending free agent, Jenkins would give San Francisco an instant upgrade. For a team that relishes running left, Jenkins’ 74.3 run-blocking grade would prove instrumental.

A Strategic Move to Return to Contention

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a disappointing 2024 season, missing the playoffs after injuries derailed their roster. Strengthening the offensive line has become a priority for the team, as they aim to bounce back and contend for a Super Bowl in 2025.

According to Over The Cap, the 49ers project to have over $46 million in cap space. Even after Purdy’s lucrative extension, the team should have plenty of funds to sign a player like Jenkins. Acquiring a player like Jenkins, depending on the price, should be a top priority.

Adding Jenkins could address one of the 49ers’ most pressing needs and provide immediate improvement in pass protection and run blocking. For Jenkins, the 49ers represent a fresh start and a chance to join a team with championship aspirations.

As the offseason unfolds, the 49ers are expected to explore all options to improve their roster, but Teven Jenkins appears to be a high-priority target. His addition could mark a turning point for the franchise, setting them up for success in the upcoming season.