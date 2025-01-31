Hi, Subscriber

49ers Named Landing Spot for $15.5 Million Jets Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers are already stronger position defensively for the 2025 season following the return of Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator. However, for the team to re-establish itself among the NFL’s elite defenses, strategic reinforcements in personnel will be necessary.

One potential avenue for improvement is bringing in players who thrived under Saleh during his tenure with the New York Jets. While the 49ers boast the league’s best linebacker in Fred Warner, who earned another first-team All-Pro selection despite playing much of 2024 with an ankle fracture, the linebacker unit as a whole could benefit from additional support.

49ers Strengthening Linebacker Room

One of the biggest uncertainties surrounding the 49ers’ defense is the future of Dre Greenlaw. If he departs in free agency, or his performance declines following the Achilles tear he suffered in Super Bowl 58, the team will need reinforcements at linebacker. Greenlaw struggled in his brief return late last season, raising questions about his ability to perform at an elite level in 2025.

Given the uncertainty, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has identified the 49ers as a team to watch for New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood in free agency.

“Three different personnel evaluators brought up Sherwood to me unprompted when discussing the free agency class. Watch for Atlanta, which features a lot of former Jets staffing, or San Francisco, where former Jets coach Robert Saleh now runs the defense.”

Sherwood is a natural fit for the aggressive, high-speed defensive system the 49ers employ. In 2024, he led the NFL with 98 solo tackles while also recording three pass breakups, two sacks, and ten tackles for losses. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked just outside the top ten in run stops among linebackers, totaling 34. While coverage remains an area of growth, Sherwood finished 2024 with an excellent 86.3 man coverage grade.

However, the 25-year-old struggled in zone coverage, the primary scheme of San Francisco’s defense. Yet, in a more consistent defense, Sherwood should be able to find a higher level of consistency.

Sherwood’s Free Agent Market and Fit in SF

At only 25 years old, Sherwood has significant upside, but the 49ers may face stiff competition for his services. Fowler’s report suggests that other teams, such as the Atlanta Falcons, may also pursue him aggressively. Additionally, San Francisco’s financial situation could complicate efforts to secure high-profile defensive reinforcements. With the team potentially making quarterback Brock Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league this offseason, allocating significant resources to a linebacker may not be their top priority. 

San Francisco does have alternative options. Dee Winters, a sixth-round pick in 2023, has shown considerable promise and could develop into a key contributor. Another possibility is retaining Greenlaw on a one-year ‘prove it’ deal to assess his post-injury performance before committing to a long-term contract.

However, Saleh’s defensive schemes have traditionally thrived with dominant front sevens, something the San Francisco 49ers lacked in 2024. Acquiring a rising talent like Sherwood could be a crucial move to restore that dominance and position the team for a strong defensive campaign in 2025. 

Pro Football Focus projects Jamien Sherwood to sign a two-year, $15.5 million contract with $8 million guaranteed in free agency.

