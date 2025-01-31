49ers Named Perfect Fit for $46 Million Free-Agent Center With Bay Area Ties

The San Francisco 49ers are prime for an impactful offseason. They have budgeted for Brock Purdy’s looming contract extension, even if negotiations may result in a holdout, and John Lynch already confirmed the release of 2023 Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave. Their estimated $50 million in cap space, according to Over the Cap, should also make them legitimate players in free agency. While San Francisco may not be big game hunting, they can add valuable contributors from the open market.

One position the 49ers need to upgrade is the offensive line. Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams is set to return in 2025, locking down left tackle in the process. Meanwhile, rookie Dominick Puni has secured a spot at right guard following a breakout rookie season. Even Colton McKivitz is expected to start at right tackle, barring what San Francisco does with the number 11 overall pick.

That leaves left guard, likely vacated by a departing Aaron Banks, and center as two positions necessary to improve if the 49ers want to have a bounce-back 2025 campaign.

As NFL Free Agency approaches in March, one analyst believes San Francisco should target a top interior offensive lineman with Bay Area ties.

49ers Top Free Agent Target

In the latest video posted to his YouTube channel, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco names Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman as one free agent the San Francisco 49ers could pursue this offseason.

Dalman, a former fourth-round pick, is arguably the best center in football. Since entering the league in 2021, he has been a model of consistency, with over 2,600 career snaps under his belt. While Dalman’s pass-blocking grade does not rank among the best at his position, he has allowed just four sacks and 70 total pressures in the last four seasons — stellar numbers compared to his counterparts.

Dalman’s bread and butter is his run-blocking, an attribute sure to attract 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan. In four years with the Falcons, Dalman has totaled two 90-plus graded run-blocking seasons, according to Pro Football Focus. His career 82.9 run-blocking grade would rank inside the top ten in each year over the last decade.

Not many names come to mind when mentioning perfect fits in free agency. However, Dalman’s career 85.5 wide-zone blocking grade makes him a perfect fit for San Francisco’s offense.

It also helps that Dalman, 26, has close connections to the 49ers organization. As a Palma high school graduate, Drew Dalman is the son of former 49ers offensive lineman and Super Bowl 29 champion Chris Dalman. The link to the 49ers does not stop there, as Chris was teammates with San Francisco’s general manager John Lynch at Stanford.

Dalman’s Free Agent Market

Being one of the best centers in the NFL, Dalman will have a strong free-agent market unless the Falcons decide to use the franchise tag. Nonetheless, Pro Football Focus projects Dalman to sign a four-year, $46 million deal with $27.5 million guaranteed.

While the price tag may scare San Francisco away, sticking with Jake Brendel is just as terrifying. Despite Shanahan and offensive line coach Chris Foerster’s affinity for the veteran, signing Dalman would be an instant upgrade.

Signing Drew Dalman may not be likely, but if acquired, his addition would restore the San Francisco 49ers offensive line to one of the best units on paper and still give them 10 picks in the NFL Draft to round out the group.