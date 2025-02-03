49ers Named Potential Suitor for Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins in Free Agency

For all intents and purposes, the San Francisco 49ers have a loaded offense. With Kyle Shanahan leading the charge, quarterback Brock Purdy has ascended from Mr. Irrelevant to MVP finalist and is now on the precipice of signing a lucrative contract extension. Around Purdy are multiple All-Pros and Pro Bowlers, including Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey. Despite their 2024 injury luck, San Francisco has a top-flight unit that people know as one of the most efficient in football.

Yet, rumors persist about San Francisco attempting to part ways with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. If they do, first-round pick Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings would become the team’s top two receivers while Brandon Aiyuk still recovers from a torn ACL. Although Aiyuk is expected to return sometime in 2025, the 49ers need to find more depth to bridge the gap to his arrival.

The team could easily re-sign veteran Chris Conley or give fourth-round pick Jacob Cowing an increased role. Instead, two analysts suggest San Francisco should sign Cincinnati Bengals’ wideout Tee Higgins.

San Francisco Urged to Sign Tee Higgins

Current UNC general manager and former NFL executive Michael Lombardi joined The Pat McAffee show to discuss Higgins’ future.

Higgins is an impending free agent and is expecting a big paycheck this offseason. After playing on the franchise tag in 2024, the Bengals’ wideout is hoping to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. However, some are wondering if Higgins can maintain his production in an offense without Ja’Marr Chase — a narrative Lombardi pushes back on.

“I think he can be. I think they are going to have to move him around, I think he is certainly a dynamic player. If he goes to the right team where he is, let’s call him a [number one receiver], where he also has inside slot receivers or a tight end, then I think he becomes a player. Remember, when you have [Ja’Marr] Chase on the field, everyone is rolling coverage and trying to double him in some way. Now, they did a good job in Cincinnati of motioning him and keeping him away from double teams. But, I think Tee is really talented and can go somewhere and be a really good player.”

While it seems Higgins’ price tag would immediately remove the 49ers as a possible destination, Lombardi nonchalantly mentions San Francisco’s offense as an ideal fit.

“You put Tee Higgins on a team like the 49ers, my lord. He can end up shining because they have other players around him, and he looks really good. Brandon Aiyuk would be even better with someone like Tee, Deebo and somebody else there.”

Admittedly, Lombardi was just spit-balling by mentioning San Francisco. However, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky went out of his way to list the 49ers as a team that will want to sign Tee Higgins this offseason.

Washington

Chargers

Patriots

49ers Too many teams that will want him and pay him https://t.co/2zInhXhJPC — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 30, 2025

Can the 49ers Afford Higgins?

The San Francisco 49ers have over an estimated $48 million in cap space, per Over the Cap. While they have already budgeted for a Purdy extension, San Francisco can technically afford to sign Tee Higgins if desired.

Adding another star receiver may be redundant, knowing how much money and draft capital the 49ers have allocated at the position. However, San Francisco knows how to swing big during free agency. Look at the trade for Trey Lance, signing Javon Hargave and shipping DeForest Buckner to the Colts for an example of the 49ers propensity to make a splash. Now in a must-win season, San Francisco could view Higgins as the piece to put them over the top.

According to Pro Football Focus, Tee Higgin is projected to sign a four-year, $112 million contract with $67.5 million guaranteed. If Lombardi and Orlovsky get their way, Higgins could be donning Red and Gold in 2025.