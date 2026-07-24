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49ers’ Nick Bosa Appears to Celebrate Ryan Clark’s ESPN Firing

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 05: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa hadn’t posted on X in four years — until Thursday evening.

Bosa returned to the platform with a subtle reaction to ESPN’s decision to part ways with former NFL defensive back and longtime analyst Ryan Clark earlier this week during a round of layoffs.

Nick Bosa’s Reaction

Bosa reposted The Athletic’s July 20 report that read, “ESPN has cut ties with NFL analyst Ryan Clark.”

Bosa only added the “OK hand” emoji, which commonly signals “perfect” or “approved,” seemingly showing his approval of ESPN’s decision. His reaction may also have deeper roots.

Check it out:

Bosa’s History With Clark

While this isn’t the confirmed reason behind Bosa’s reaction to the news, it could stem from comments Clark made in 2024 after criticizing Bosa for what he viewed as a lack of criticism surrounding the 49ers star wearing a MAGA hat. Clark called it evidence of a double standard in sports media at the time.

The moment went viral after a 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football” when Bosa crashed a postgame interview by walking up and pointing directly at the hat he was wearing, though he declined to elaborate on his decision at the time.

“It seems very clear to me Nick Bosa understands that when you wear that hat, you take a side,” Clark said in 2024 on ‘The Pivot’. “You take a side of division in a sport that’s supposed to bring us together. I’m just waiting for all the people who comment under political and sports things to ‘shut up and dribble’ or to ‘shut up and play football,’ to tell him to shut up and rush. But they ain’t going to say it because they feel the exact same way he does.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers’ Nick Bosa Appears to Celebrate Ryan Clark’s ESPN Firing

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