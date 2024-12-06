49ers’ Nick Bosa & Trent Williams Doubtful vs. Bears

Trent Williams following the 49ers Christmas Day loss vs. Baltimore Ravens

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to host the Chicago Bears this Sunday. The outcome will either make or break San Francisco’s season.

A win would keep their playoff hopes alive. A loss would drop the 49ers three games below .500 and spell the end of any late-season postseason push.

Unfortunately, they will likely be without edge rusher Nick Bosa, who suffered an oblique injury during a Week 11 loss vs. Seahawks, and left tackle Trent Williams, still dealing with an ankle injury, for a third consecutive week.

Yesterday, head coach Kyle Shanahan joined KNBR and shared news of a potential return for both Bosa and Williams.

“They’re making progress,” Shanahan said. “I mean, they’re getting better, but not good enough to practice. So, we’re still giving them time, especially those two players. They’ve got two more days. Three, if we count right before kickoff.

“So, hopefully, they can turn the corner, get better, and have a chance to go this Sunday. Wish they could have gone today (in practice), but they’re still not there yet.”

The positive update was short-lived.

Bosa & Williams’ Status for Sunday

The 49ers have officially ruled out left tackle Trent Williams for Sunday’s game vs. the Chicago Bears. Williams has not played since Week 11 vs. the Seahawks and was seen on a knee scooter nursing his ankle shortly after Week 12. He has not practiced since.

Jaylon Moore expects to make his third consecutive start in Williams’ absence.

Bosa is officially doubtful for Sunday’s game, but according to Kyle Shanahan, he “did a little more” this week.

Shanahan did not delve into what “did a little more” means, but it could be a good sign for his status leading up to Sunday’s 1:25 pm start.

Bosa will be a game-time decision.

The 49ers will use Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Sam Okuayinonu, and Robet Beal Jr. to fill the void potentially left by Bosa if he cannot play.

49ers Chances Without Bosa & Williams

Any team playing without a former Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer does not usually fair well. In the 49ers’ case, the numbers heavily favor the loss category.

Regarding Bosa’s absence, the 49ers are 54-24 when he is active. In 10 of those games, they gave up 30 or more points. The 49ers are 5-12 when he does not play and have given up 30 or more points in seven of those games.

The drop-off is astounding, but that does not include games where Trent Williams is absent.

Since 2020, the team’s record is 40-18 when both Bosa and Williams play. When both Bosa and Williams are out, the team is winless with a 0-5 record. That includes San Francisco’s two most recent losses, where they were outscored 73-20 — less than ideal for a team hanging onto playoff hopes by a thread.

Salvaging the 2024 season was always going to be hard for the 49ers, but potentially playing without two of their top stars, the reality of a third straight loss feels closer than before.