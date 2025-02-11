49ers Owner Jed York Sends Strong Message on Brock Purdy Contract

The San Francisco 49ers have officially started negotiations with Brock Purdy’s agent on a contract extension that is expected to make him the highest-paid player in franchise history. Team owner Jed York confirmed his commitment to securing a long-term deal for the young quarterback.

“I know we want Brock here for a long, long time, and I believe we will make that work,” Jed York told Josh Dubow of the Associated Press. While not a surprise to hear York’s statement, the confirmation reinforces the team’s confidence in Purdy as their franchise quarterback. The organization is determined to quickly finalize the deal to avoid the kind of contract disputes that past negotiations affected.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the 49ers are moving swiftly. “Let’s clear this up right now: They will get it done,” Russini stated. “This was always the plan. The Niners have never wavered on Purdy—not after his breakout run, not after leading them to a Super Bowl, and definitely not now after a disappointing 2024 season.”

Purdy is entering the final year of his rookie contract, which has been an incredible bargain for San Francisco. As the last overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he will earn just $5.2 million in 2025—far below market value for a starting quarterback. ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggests Purdy could command a salary around $55 million per year, though the 49ers maintain leverage with the option to franchise-tag him in 2026 and 2027 if necessary. Russini does not believe the 49ers would utilize the franchise tag. However, she agrees with Graziano regarding Purdy’s eventual contract.

Shanahan’s Belief in Brock Purdy

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has repeatedly expressed his faith in Purdy, making it clear that the quarterback remains an integral part of the team’s future.

“I plan on being with Brock here the whole time I’m here. He’s been a stud,” Shanahan said. “He’s a guy I’ve got a lot of confidence in, not just as a player but as a person. We’re capable of winning the Super Bowl with him. He just almost did, and I know he’s capable of getting the Niners a Super Bowl in the future.”

Purdy, 25, has exceeded expectations since entering the league as a seventh-round pick out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie deal, including a modest $77,012 signing bonus. Despite his late draft selection, he quickly proved himself as a reliable leader for the 49ers’ offense.

Purdy’s Performance Deserves Extension

In the 2024 season, Purdy played 15 games, completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also showcased his mobility, adding 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Though the San Francisco 49ers fell short of a championship, Purdy’s performance solidified his place as the team’s long-term answer at quarterback. With his unrestricted free agency looming in 2026, the 49ers are making it a priority to secure his future.

As contract talks progress, all signs point to a lucrative deal that will keep Brock Purdy in San Francisco for years to come—cementing his role as the face of the franchise.