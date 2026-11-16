The San Francisco 49ers have no problem moving the ball and putting up points. Getting to the quarterback, however, is another story.

Brock Purdy and the 49ers put up 46 points in Sunday’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium to improve to 8-1. But the defense struggled to bring down Dak Prescott, who completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.

Prescott was sacked once, but that came on a play when he ran out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage. San Francisco’s defensive line puts pressure on the QB. But the problem is that pressure hasn’t turned into sacks.

That’s why one Bay Area voice thinks a potential fix could be sitting on a practice squad in Las Vegas.

Azeez Ojulari Named Pass-Rush Target for 49ers

Former NFL scout and “Krueg Show Pod” host Larry Krueger believes San Francisco needs more speed off the edge, which is why he named four practice-squad edge-rushers the 49ers should pursue, including former Giants second-round pick Azeez Ojulari.

“The #49ers clearly lack explosive edge rush,” Krueger wrote. “The DE group of Nick Bosa, Romello Height, Keion White, Mykel Williams, and Khalid Kareem lacks impact speed, bend and burst. Their PS options include Robert Beal, Villiami Fehoko and Ogbo Okoronkwo, but they may need more.

“It’s a bad time of year to need additional edge rushers but (4) edge players I’d like to see them pursue: Kyle Kennard-Washington’s PS. Azeez Ojulari-Las Vegas’ PS. Nadame Tucker-Cleveland’s PS. Michael Heldman-Kansas City’s PS. All four have both explosive physical traits and good college production.”

It’s not the first time Krueger has pushed for edge-rush help. Last week, he floated free agents Leonard Floyd and Joey Bosa, who would have to come out of retirement, as possible options after the trade deadline.

To be fair, the effort was there on Sunday. The team totaled 26 pressures, 12 hurries, and 12 QB hits, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 49ers hit Prescott 10 times, and Bosa led the way with five pressures, four hurries, and one QB hit, according to PFF. Mykel Williams also had a sack wiped out by a penalty on cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

But pressures don’t show up on the scoreboard, and Dallas still put up 40 points.

Why Ojulari Makes Sense for the 49ers

The Giants took Ojulari No. 50 overall in 2021 out of Georgia, and he made an impact right away. He racked up eight sacks as a rookie, followed by 5.5 in just seven games in 2022 and six in 11 games in 2024.

In five seasons split between the Giants and Eagles, Ojulari has totaled 112 pressures, 67 hurries, 22 sacks, 19 QB hits, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

However, staying on the field has always been the problem.

Ojulari signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025 but played just 67 snaps in three games, landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. His hometown Atlanta Falcons gave him a one-year, $1.4 million deal in March, then released him at final roster cuts. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him to their practice squad in early September.

Still, the 26-year-old has the burst Krueger is talking about. And he’d cost San Francisco nothing but a roster spot. Because Ojulari is on a practice squad, the 49ers could sign him straight to their 53-man roster without giving up a pick.

They might not be the only team kicking the tires either. With Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson injured, they could be in the market for Ojulari too,

Given San Francisco’s inability to actually finish sacks, Ojulari is a low-risk gamble worth taking.