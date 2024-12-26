49ers Place $82 Million Superstar on I.R, Sign OL to 2-year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers season is almost over, but the hits keep coming. The team announced on Thursday morning that left tackle Trent Williams is done for the season and has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The move comes as no surprise following head coach Kyle Shanahan’s conference call with the media on Monday, where he told reporters Williams will not play the final two games of the season.

The eleven-time pro bowler has been battling an ankle and heel injury he suffered in the team’s November 10th victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played through the injury the following week and was initially listed as questionable for Week 12 against the Packers but was ruled out. After the game, he was seen riding a knee scooter.

In the final two weeks of the season, the 49ers will look to piece together a makeshift left side of the offensive line.

Replacing Trent Williams

Earlier this week, the 49ers also placed backup left tackle Jaylon Moore on Injured Reserve with a quad injury.

Moore, who had been filling in for Williams, was having the best year of his career. Posting a career-high 73 pass-block grade and allowing just ten pressures, Moore made the loss of Williams manageable.

With Williams and Moore on the shelf, San Francisco hopes Spencer Burford can start Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Unfortunately, Burford is not practicing on Thursday due to a calf injury. Shanahan did say “there is a chance” the former fifth-round pick can play this Sunday.

If all three of the 49ers tackles are unavailable, the team must turn to recently signed Charlie Heck or Austin Pleasants.

Heck is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans. He has appeared in 48 games (21 starts) with Houston (2020-23) and Arizona (2024).

Meanwhile, Pleasants has played in three games staggered across a four-year NFL career. He has never started a game in his NFL career.

A last resort option would be elevating Sebastian Gutierrez from the practice squad. The former undrafted free agent has played in one game with the 49ers since 2023. Like Pleasants, he would be in line for his first career start.

49ers Sign Offensive Lineman

The 49ers signed center Matt Hennessy to a two-year contract. Hennessy’s signing adds much-needed depth to a depleted offensive line, with backup center Nick Zakelj in line to start at left guard on Sunday.

The signing also adds an intriguing future option for 2025.

Hennessy is a former third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. Ironically, Hennessy learned under former 49ers’ center Alex Mack before taking over the starting job in Atlanta from him.

With 22 starts under his belt, Hennessy has a 96.8 pass-blocking efficiency rating and only allowed 44 pressures and six sacks in 807 pass-blocking snaps. As a first-year starter in 2021, Hennessy totaled the 3rd highest run-blocking grade in the NFL (88.1).

The former Temple product has dealt with his fair share of injuries, most notably a knee injury that cost him the entire 2023 season.

Hennessy’s signing gives the 49ers high-end potential at a low-risk cost. He can also enter 2025 battling Jake Brendel for the starting center position, who currently ranks 52nd with a 48.9 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus.