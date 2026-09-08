49ers Predicted to Land Le’Veon Bell Clone in ‘No-Brainer’ Move

The San Francisco 49ers are predicted to land the best running back in next year’s draft class.

According to Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports’ 2027 NFL Mock Draft, he expects the 49ers to pick running back Jadan Baugh with the 16th overall pick in the draft. Baugh would be the top running back picked in the draft and the only one picked in the first round according to Wilson’s projection.

Wilson compares the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Baugh to former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell is a three-time Pro Bowl running back and four-time All-Pro selection who was arguably the best running back between 2014-2017.

“The 49ers zig when others expect them to zag when it comes to the draft,” said Wilson. “They could plan for life after Trent Williams here, or maybe add another receiver. Instead, they get the best back in the class in Jadan Baugh, who reminds me of in-his-prime Le’Veon Bell. That type of player in a Shanahan offense feels like a no-brainer.”

Jadan Baugh Would Be Christian McCaffrey’s Eventual Replacement

That projection is an interesting one because it would pave the way for Baugh to eventually replace Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey is entering his age-30 season but he did play in all 17 games last season. The former Offensive Player of the Year had a career-high 311 carries for 1,202 yards in addition to 102 receptions — the second-highest of his NFL career — for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, a career high. His 413 total touches were also a career high.

McCaffrey isn’t slowing down necessarily, but the drop could come at any time — including this season. Adding a running back such as Baugh could help take the load off McCaffrey and ease in the transition.

Jadan Baugh Opened Gators’ Season With 160 Yards, 3 Touchdowns

Baugh split running back duties during his freshman year in 2024, posting 673 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Entering the 2025 season, Baugh went into the year as the primary back, posting 220 carries for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

During the Gators’ season-opening 66-21 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls, Baugh posted 14 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Gators starting quarterback Aaron Philo following the game. “The dude’s unreal, and to have him in the backfield with me, he’s a weapon.”

Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports describes Baugh as a “workhorse” running back who can thrive in any scheme.

“Baugh is an excellent prospect at the running back position,” said Forness. “He is a rare workhorse that you can give 25 carries per game and he can handle it. Baugh can thrive in any scheme thanks to his wide variety of skills. His vision is top-notch, allowing him to see what develops in front of him. Baugh’s quick feet help him immensely hit the backside of zone concepts and evade defenders in space.”

When describing his weaknesses, Forness writes that Baugh may not have great speed for big runs.

“One thing that will be a huge discussion point come draft season is his long speed,” writes Forness. “Baugh is more of a ramp-up kind of back. He also doesn’t have elite burst either, making him a weird evaluation overall for a potential first-round pick. If he wants to take that step forward, the Gators product needs to show a little bit more burst.”