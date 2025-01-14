49ers Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl Cornerback in Free Agency

When the San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Charvarius Ward during the 2022 offseason, it was a moment of rejoicing. The team finally found another lockdown corner, while Ward became a top ten highest-paid cornerback. The following two seasons, San Francisco saw massive success, highlighted by a Super Bowl appearance and Ward’s Pro Bowl nod in 2023.

However, the 2024 season brought a myriad of tribulations for the 28-year-old cornerback. Ward’s health took a turn for the worse, dealing with constant lower body injuries. While he battled through the pain, his off-the-field struggles outweighed anything happening on the gridiron.

On October 29th, Charvarius Ward announced the death of his one-year-old daughter, Amani. The tragedy impacted the cornerback throughout the season, leading to a “dark cloud” covering the team and his play.

“I’ve got a lot of trauma in California,” Ward shared to reporters in front of his locker. “I had a lot of great times, but the worst thing that’s ever happened to me, that’s probably going to ever happen to me — knock on wood — happened in California. It can just bring up bad memories. Every time I get on a plane and come back to California, Santa Clara, San Jose, and show up here, it just brings up bad memories.”

Ward continues, “I go through that every day. “I go home every night by myself because my girl, she doesn’t want to come back to California because of what happened. So, it is hard being alone. And she’s my strength right now. I need her, and so her not being able to be around me if I’m in California, it’d be tough.”

With Ward looking for a fresh start, the former Pro Bowler has been linked to two 49ers’ rivals this offseason.

49ers Predicted to Lose Charvarius Ward

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report envisions the Las Vegas Raiders signing 49ers’ cornerback Charvarius Ward in the upcoming offseason. Ballentine wrote that Ward’s veteran presence may be able to improve Las Vegas’ youth-filled secondary.

“The Raiders’ group of young defensive backs was responsible for giving up 27 touchdowns through the air this season. Charvarius Ward is coming off a down year, but he has a proven track record as a good corner on winning teams. The Raiders could use what he brings to the table.”

Despite coming off a down year, Ward is a former Super Bowl champion and has averaged a 73.3 coverage grade the last three seasons. Banking on Ward to bounce back in 2025 would be a smart move.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder, the Los Angeles Rams are another team Ward is predicted to sign with.

Ward may be reluctant to sign with a team based in California. However, leaving the Bay Area might be enough to keep him in the Golden State.

Holder highlights the Rams’ lackluster signing of cornerback Darius Williams, and the team’s 23rd-ranked PFF coverage grade as a reason to target Ward. With $57.7 million in expected cap space, Los Angeles could shell out a decent paycheck for the former Pro Bowler. The move would add instant pedigree to the cornerback room. And according to Holder, could help push the Rams to legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Ward Refuses to Rule Out Return to 49ers

Despite all that went wrong in San Francisco this season, Ward kept the door open for a potential return.

According to Ward, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch expressed interest in bringing him back, but both sides understand finances will play a key role in what the 28-year-old corner chooses to do in free agency.

“I think they went into this season thinking they wasn’t going to be able to afford me based off the way I played last year,” Ward said. “If they can afford me, there’s a chance I can come back, but they may not be able to afford me.”