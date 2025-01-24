49ers Predicted to Use ‘Doomsday’ Approach for Brock Purdy’s Contract

Brock Purdy’s meteoric rise from the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to an unexpected starter for the San Francisco 49ers has been one of the most intriguing stories in the NFL. However, as Purdy’s contract negotiation looms, a fascinating and potentially dramatic storyline is unfolding. While many teams rush to lock up young quarterbacks after multiple breakout seasons, the 49ers are opting for a more patient approach.

According to ESPN’s Benjamin Solak, the decision could lead to a holdout in training camp, but ultimately, the 49ers will wait until they are sure Purdy is their long-term solution before extending him.

Will The 49ers Wait to Sign Purdy?

Purdy’s rise to prominence in 2022 was nothing short of extraordinary. When injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo thrust him into the starting role, Purdy led the 49ers to an undefeated record in games he started, guiding them all the way to the NFC Championship Game. His performance was a revelation, sparking optimism within the organization about the young quarterback’s potential. That optimism grew even larger after Purdy helped lead the team to the Super Bowl the following season while finishing as an MVP finalist.

However, after a regression in 2024, Solak predicts the 49ers to take a cautious approach in contract negotiations. While most teams would see the success of Purdy and hammer out a deal quickly, Solak believes San Francisco should wait.

In his prediction, Solak states the 49ers want to evaluate Purdy further, in light of a changing offense, before committing to him as their franchise quarterback. He may have impressed in the first two years of his career, but the team needs to be certain that Purdy is the long-term solution.

The decision to hold off on offering Purdy an extension reflects a broader strategy of roster building. San Francisco understands the importance of flexibility in constructing a championship-caliber team, and a large contract for Purdy could limit their ability to keep their talented roster intact. Solak predicts that the 49ers will wait until Purdy’s free agency in 2026 to make a move, giving them ample time to evaluate his performance under the evolving offense.

Brock Purdy Hold Out on the Horizon?

Solak’s prediction also points to a likely training camp holdout for Purdy. With the quarterback expected to seek a deal that reflects his value, a holdout seems inevitable. Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has exceeded expectations, and as his performance improves, so will his contract demands. However, while the 49ers may not be unwilling to meet those demands immediately, it is expected that the situation will eventually resolve itself. Solak believes Purdy will ultimately play during the season, despite the holdout, but the drama surrounding the negotiation will make for a compelling storyline throughout the summer.

The predicted 49ers’ patience is a gamble. If Purdy’s performance in the coming season reflects his potential, the team will have to make a major decision about his future. A contract extension will require careful consideration of his value relative to the rest of the roster. While waiting until 2026 might seem risky to some, it could also give the 49ers the clarity they need to make the right call.

Solak’s prediction signals a unique and dramatic turn in Purdy’s career. A contract holdout in training camp is something San Francisco is all too familiar with. Yet, it could be a necessary step for both Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers as they navigate negotiations. The outcome could set the course for the franchise’s future, with Brock Purdy either solidifying his place as their long-term leader or facing the uncertainty that comes with a changing roster dynamic.